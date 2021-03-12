World Seaweed Protein Industry By Source, Extraction Process, Application And Region - Forecast To 2026

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Seaweed Protein Market by Source (Red, Brown, Green), Extraction Process (Conventional Method, Current Method), Application (Food, Animal Feed & Additives, Personal Care & Cosmetics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global seaweed protein market is estimated to be valued at USD 465.5 million in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 981.6 million by 2026, recording a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Factors such as an increase in demand for vegan/vegetarian protein alternatives to meat and dairy, growth in consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of seaweed protein-based products, and increasing industrial, feed-related applications are projected to drive the growth of the seaweed protein industry during the forecast period.

However, excessive use of seaweed protein-based products can adversely affect consumers' health due to toxic minerals such as heavy metal residues. This has led to increasing health concerns globally, which, in turn, serves as a restraining factor for the growth of the seaweed protein market.

The red seaweed is estimated to dominate the global seaweed protein market, in terms of both value and volume

Red seaweeds are the largest group of seaweeds that are directly consumed as food due to their high content of protein. As the red seaweeds are nutrition-dense, they are used mainly in various food products, such as soups, salads, snacks, and sushi. Red seaweeds are preferred more due to their nutrition and protein-rich properties compared to brown and green seaweeds.

According to NCBI, red seaweeds have almost 47% weight of dry matter. In this regard, the crude protein content of genera Pyropia (dulse) and Porphyra (nori) is comparable with that of high protein plant foods such as soy. On account of these factors, red seaweed is projected to witness high demand globally.

Seaweed protein extracted from the current method is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, in terms of volume

Some examples of current protein extraction methods or processes include ultrasound-assisted extraction, pulsed electric field, and microwave-assisted extraction. As conventional mechanical and enzymatic methods for protein extraction may affect the integrity of extracted seaweed proteins due to the release of proteases from cytosolic vacuoles.

Furthermore, these methods are also laborious and time-consuming. Therefore, improved extraction methods of cell disruption and extraction are required. Pre-treatment with cell-disruption techniques aid the breakdown of the tough seaweed cell wall, increasing the availability of proteins and other high-value components for later protein extraction.

Europe is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market for seaweed protein during the forecast period. In Europe, consumers are more inclined toward healthy foods, and seaweeds are viewed as a healthy superfood that is used in a large number of food products, seasonings, and beverage items, thereby driving the growth of seaweed protein in the region.

The usage of seaweeds for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries has recently started developing due to the rising awareness about the nutritional content and advantages associated with seaweed protein-based product consumption. The growing health and environmental impact of consuming meat products are expected to drive the demand for seaweed protein in the region.

Research Coverage

This report segments the seaweed protein market on the basis of source, extraction process, application, and key regions. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses-competitive landscape, pricing insights, end-use analysis, and company profiles-which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the seaweed protein market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology2.1 Research Data2.2 Market Size Estimation2.3 Data Triangulation2.4 Research Assumptions2.5 Limitations2.6 Market Scenarios Considered for the Impact of COVID-192.7 COVID-19 Health Assessment2.8 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights4.1 Opportunities in the Seaweed Protein Market: 17:44, 24-02-20214.2 Seaweed Protein Market: Key Countries, 20204.3 Seaweed Protein Market, by Source & Region, 20204.4 Seaweed Protein Market, by Application, 20204.5 Asia-Pacific: Seaweed Protein Market, by Application & Country, 20204.6 COVID-19 Impact on the Seaweed Protein Market

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Macroeconomic Indicator5.2.1 Protein Content and Amino Acid Composition in Seaweeds5.2.2 Trade Scenario: Seaweeds5.2.3 Major Seaweed Importing Countries5.2.4 Major Seaweed Exporting Countries5.3 Seaweed Protein Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 Growth in Consumer Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Seaweed Protein-Based Products5.3.1.2 Alternate Protein Source5.3.1.3 Increasing Applications of Seaweed Protein5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 Concentration of Some Essential Amino Acids (EaaS) in Seaweeds is Low5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Growth in Demand for Natural Ingredients by Consumers5.3.3.2 Seaweed Protein-Based Products Emerging as a Snack5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 Toxicity Associated with the Consumption of Seaweed Protein-Based Products5.3.4.2 Variability, Scalability, and Digestibility Associated with Seaweed Proteins5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics5.4.1 COVID-19 to Drive the Demand for Seaweed Protein for Boosting Immunity in Consumers5.4.2 COVID-19 Impact on Seaweed Protein Supply Chain

6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.3 Technology Analysis6.3.1 Membrane Technologies6.4 Average Selling Price Trend6.5 Market Map6.5.1 Manufacturers6.5.2 Regulatory Bodies6.5.3 End-User Companies6.5.4 Start-Ups/Emerging Companies6.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis6.7.1 Threat of New Entrants6.7.2 Threat of Substitutes6.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers6.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers6.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry6.8 Case Study Analysis6.8.1 Algaia Started Offering Improved Plant-Based Meat Products6.8.2 Safety Assessment and Certification Demand by Industry Players to Ensure Transparency

7 Seaweed Protein Market, by Source7.1 Introduction7.2 COVID-19 Impact on Seaweed Protein Market, by Source7.2.1 Optimistic Scenario7.2.2 Realistic Scenario7.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario7.3 Red Seaweeds7.3.1 Red Seaweed-Derived Proteins Largely Used in Salads, Snacks, and Sushi7.3.2 Porphyra spp.7.3.3 Palmaria Palmata7.4 Brown Seaweeds7.4.1 Rich in Aspartic and Glutamic Amino Acids7.4.2 Laminaria spp.7.4.3 Undaria Pinnatifida7.4.4 Fucus VesiculosUS7.5 Green Seaweeds7.5.1 Emerging Use of Green Seaweeds in the Processed Food Industry7.5.2 Ulva Spp.7.5.3 Enteromorpha spp.

8 Seaweed Protein Market, by Extraction Process8.1 Introduction8.2 Conventional Method8.2.1 Physical Processes8.2.2 Enzymatic Hydrolysis8.2.3 Chemical Extraction8.3 Current Method8.3.1 Ultrasound-Assisted Extraction (UAE)8.3.2 Pulsed Electric Field (PEF)8.3.3 Microwave-Assisted Extraction (MAE)

9 Seaweed Protein Market, by Application9.1 Introduction9.2 COVID-19 Impact on Seaweed Protein Market, by Application9.2.1 Optimistic Scenario9.2.2 Realistic Scenario9.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario9.3 Food9.3.1 Increasing Application of Seaweed Protein as a Functional Ingredient in Processed Food Driving the Market9.4 Animal Feed & Additives9.4.1 Seaweed Protein Extracted from Red and Green Seaweeds Are Significantly Used as a Source of Feed for Ruminants9.5 Personal Care & Cosmetics9.5.1 Seaweed Protein is an Excellent Source for Producing Skincare Products Owing to Its Antioxidant, Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Microbial, and Anti-Allergic Properties9.6 Other Applications9.6.1 Seaweed Protein-Based Products Have Huge Potential in the Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical Industry

10 Seaweed Protein Market, by Region10.1 Introduction10.2 COVID-19 Impact on Seaweed Protein Market, by Region10.3 Asia-Pacific10.4 Europe10.5 North America10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Overview11.3 COVID-19 Specific Company Response11.4.4 Participant11.4.5 Product Footprint11.5 Seaweed Protein Market, Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant, 201911.6.2 Deals11.6.3 Others

12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 CP Kelco U.S., Inc.12.1.2 Algaia12.1.3 Algea12.1.4 Qingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group Co. Ltd.12.1.5 Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co. Ltd.12.1.6 Cargill, Incorporated12.1.7 Gelymar S.A12.1.8 Ceamsa12.1.9 Seasol 12.1.10 Compo Expert Group12.2 Other Players12.2.1 Aquagri Processing Private Limited.12.2.2 Irish Seaweeds12.2.3 Mara Seaweed12.2.4 Acadian Seaplants12.2.5 The Seaweed Company12.2.6 Agrocare12.2.7 Atseanova12.2.8 Groupe Roullier12.2.9 Beijing Leili Agricultural Co. Ltd. 12.2.10 Trophic

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qat1mq

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-seaweed-protein-industry-by-source-extraction-process-application-and-region---forecast-to-2026-301246427.html

SOURCE Research and Markets