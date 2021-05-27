World's Tallest Water Coaster Tsunami Surge Makes A Splash At Hurricane Harbor Chicago

Hurricane Harbor Chicago today debuts the much anticipated and innovative Tsunami Surge. This-state-of-the-art water attraction is the world's tallest water coaster, towering 86 feet high, using water-blasting jet-propulsion technology for lightning-fast uphill speeds and breathtaking drops.

Tsunami Surge propels riders through 950 feet of slides and tunnels at a speed of 42 feet per second. In addition—for the first time at any Six Flags park—the attraction features new, AquaLucent visual effects that create mind-blowing bursts of colors and dreamlike patterns, intensifying the ride experience for guests.

"Six Flags is the undeniable leader in innovation and delivering record-breaking rides, and our Hurricane Harbor waterparks are no exception," said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi. "The new Tsunami Surge water coaster is unlike anything our guests have ever experienced, defying gravity to blast riders uphill through 950 feet of exhilarating drops, twists and turns. This exciting, new addition is the perfect complement to Hurricane Harbor Chicago's debut season as a standalone waterpark."

Tsunami Surge highlights include:

A world record-breaking height of 86 feet;

An incredible 950-ft. long and more than 8 stories high;

A top speed of 28 mph through the twists and turns;

Three gravity-defying uphill blasts using water to propel riders over the course of enclosed tunnels and open air slides;

Five winding hairpin turns;

Five breathtaking drops; and

A unique ride experience with AquaLucent effects.

Tsunami Surge will be Hurricane Harbor Chicago's 25 th attraction and will open to the public on May 29, 2021— the waterpark's opening day of the season. Guests can make their reservations to visit and experience Tsunami Surge at www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharborchicago.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world's largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Hurricane Harbor Chicago

Hurricane Harbor Chicago, the 20-acre water park on Six Flags Great America property, is located between Chicago and Milwaukee and offers fun in the summer sun for the entire family with 25 splash-filled attractions, including the world's tallest water coaster, thrilling water slides, and kids' splash pads. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharborchicago.

