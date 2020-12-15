World's Most Compact Massage System For Relaxation And Pain Relief -- The Base And Balls

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Massage Therapist and Fitness Influencer Joe Yoon and his team launch a Kickstarter campaign for The Base and Balls, the world's most compact massage system for relaxation and pain relief that literally fits in the palm of your hands. The two-piece system includes the patent-pending Base and detachable Ball that targets tight, sore, or strained muscles. The Base and Balls Kickstarter campaign launched today bit.ly/baseandballs and has a funding goal of $16,000 USD, features limited Super Early Bird specials of $39 USD (50% off retail) and several other rewards for early backers.

"Muscle recovery is vital to allowing our body to move and feel better," said Joe Yoon, co-founder and chief designer of The Base and Balls system. "Unfortunately, a lot of the products in the market complicate the process and don't accomplish what they claim. That's why I created the Base and Balls. I wanted a better, more cost-effective, simple solution to help my clients and others find relief."

The system uses a custom-designed interlocking massage ball which is attached to a revolutionary patent-pending Base attachment to assist with a popular massage technique referred to as "press and stretch" which helps optimize manual compression. "Press and stretch" with the help of the Base and Balls system makes the mobility exercise and massage active, which creates a more effective way to relax, and get the body ready to carry over to real-life activity.

Joe Yoon and his team bring the Base and Balls system to Kickstarter after 3 years of research, design, and development. The system requires no cords, batteries, and is easy to clean and carry with you anywhere. Measuring just 4x2 inches, the Base is truly the world's most compact, convenient, and travel-friendly massage and pain relief device. Powerful enough to handle all muscle types, the base weighs less than one pound!

Online Press Kit: HERE

Press Contact

Magen Baker 323-892-2862 baseandballs@gmail.com

About Joe Yoon

Joe Yoon is a certified personal trainer, licensed massage therapist, and founder of the fitness training business JoeTherapy. He is the author of the best selling book, Better Stretching. Yoon graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2009 with a BS degree in Health & Science Studies and was certified as a personal trainer by the National Academy of Sports Medicine in 2011. He has over 8 years of experience in the industry with clients ranging from Olympic athletes to corporate executives.

Related Files

base.png

Related Images

the-base-and-balls-system.jpg The Base and Balls System Simple, Modern Design Meets Patent Pending Technology to target tight, sore, and strained muscles

Related Links

The Base Kickstarter Campaign

The Base Website

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2rQlOCDT-g

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-most-compact-massage-system-for-relaxation-and-pain-relief----the-base-and-balls-301193315.html

SOURCE Joe Yoon