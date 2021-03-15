World's Most Awarded Flavored Whiskey - Bird Dog - Releases New Flavor, Earns Top Honor Awards In Multiple Categories

BOWLING GREEN, Ky., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bird Dog Whiskey - the world's most awarded flavored whiskey brand - has been awarded the highly coveted, yet ever-elusive, 2020 Impact Hot Brands Award.

A strict set of guidelines are upheld to be considered for an Impact Hot Brands Award. These criteria include a minimum depletion requirement of 200,000 nine-liter cases, a volume increase of at least 10% in each of the past three calendar years. Additionally, the 10 largest-selling brands in the USA volume must have grown at least 5% in 2020 and at least 15% between 2017 and 2020 to be eligible for the award. Bird Dog far exceeded the requirements with an increase of over 30% from 2019.

"To win an Impact Hot Brand award demonstrates Bird Dog's commitment to producing a quality product that consumers love," said Dorian Sowell, VP of Sales for Western Spirits, the parent company housing the Bird Dog brand along with other spirit brands.

When Bird Dog entered the scene in 2010, they sent shockwaves through the flavored whiskey category, and now, over a decade later, the world's most awarded flavored whiskey brand shows no signs of slowing down. In a field where flavored beverages are becoming increasingly popular, Bird Dog continues to separate itself from the pack with unexpected and irresistible flavors.

The Bird Dog family's newest member has already begun to make its mark, and the industry is watching. Bird Dog Peanut Butter was awarded two World Whiskies Awards- "Best Flavoured Whiskey" and "Category Winner" for 2021.

Bird Dog Peanut Butter is made with authentic Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey from a hand-selected, private stock. Aromatic notes of vanilla and caramel infuse the spirit. The rich, nutty undertone of real peanuts brings all the flavors together for a slow, warm finish while maintaining the bourbon's integrity.

The Bird Dog website offers an array of bespoke mixology recipes featuring all flavors. In addition to flavored whiskeys, the Bird Dog brand also produces a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey line. For more information, visit www.birddogwhiskey.com.

About Bird Dog

In 2010 Bird Dog pioneered the flavored whiskey category. Since that time, Bird Dog has been upholding and trailblazing the space year after year. At Bird Dog, we are proud and honored to be the most-awarded flavored whiskey on the market, earning top honors in both industry and consumer competitions. We make it our business to continue bringing you decadent and innovative spirits that will keep you coming back to the brand you love and trust, sip after sip. With 14 flavors, we have an industry-leading lineup of flavored whiskeys. We work tirelessly to invent new options that balance delicious flavors with real Kentucky bourbon whiskey.

