World's Leading Provider Of Innovative Cellular IoT Asset Tracking And Monitoring Solutions Launches New Device

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilogix, the leading provider of cost-optimized State of the Art cellular IoT solutions announces the launch of BAT-NXT, the latest innovative addition to its Asset Tracking portfolio.

BAT-NXT is a battery-operated global tracking device utilizing low power LTE CAT-M1/NB-IoT technology with embedded Bluetooth. BAT-NXT employs ambient light and NIST Traceable sensors for precise temperature and humidity monitoring and has been optimized for dry and refrigerated supply chain use cases at a package level. BAT-NXT is encased in a sealed IP67 enclosure with an externally positioned sensor pod for increased responsiveness to changing environmental conditions.

BAT-NXT can act as a gateway solution for BTM250 series and other Bluetooth devices, or as a beacon to conserve battery power during extended idle periods. LED indicators and operator button provide visibility and control.

BAT-NXT is FOTA ready for remote update and configuration. User-defined reporting intervals and alerts can be managed via FusionIoT ™ or 3rd Party Platforms on AWS IoT Core. BAT-NXT design incorporates IP67 ingress protection, an externally facing sensor pod, USB-C connectivity for charging and external devices and lower power consumption.

As the centerpiece of a complete solution offering enhanced command and control in locating, monitoring, and managing assets in Dry Chain and Cold Chain use cases the BAT-NXT is the ideal device to meet the requirements of global organizations across industries.

"BAT-NXT is a best-in-class tracking solution to serve critical use cases with enhanced capabilities.", said Charlie Williams, EVP of Sales and Marketing with Mobilogix. "We've taken years of feedback from BAT-X customer usage and rolled it into the BAT-NXT solution to continue to address the markets being served by these battery powered indoor/outdoor tracking solutions."

Mobilogix is presently accepting BAT-NXT pre-orders and welcomes engagements with customers seeking scalable solutions without compromise for their asset tracking needs.­­­­­

BAT-NXT IS AVAILABLE TO BE WHITE-LABELED AND CUSTOM BRANDED.

About MobilogixMobilogix is the world's leading provider in IoT asset optimization and management solutions. The company's solutions are deployed by leading Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, Healthcare, Industrial and Transportation companies to track, monitor, and manage their assets with real-time actionable data. Mobilogix is headquartered in Irvine, California, and has global offices in Brazil, India, Hong Kong and China. For more information, please visit https://mobilogix.com/ , call +1.949.748.8895, or email info@mobilogix.com.

Media contact: Greg Oppenheim9493656236 322383@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-leading-provider-of-innovative-cellular-iot-asset-tracking-and-monitoring-solutions-launches-new-device-301409879.html

SOURCE Mobilogix, Inc.