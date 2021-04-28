World's First Contact Lens For Allergic Eye Itch Now Available In Canada

FYidoctors named exclusive Canadian in market assessment partner for the first drug-releasing contact lens that provides vision correction to people experiencing itchy allergy eyes CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - FYidoctors, the world's largest...

FYidoctors named exclusive Canadian in market assessment partner for the first drug-releasing contact lens that provides vision correction to people experiencing itchy allergy eyes

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2021 /CNW/ - FYidoctors, the world's largest optometrist-controlled eye care company, today announced it has received exclusive Canadian in market assessment access for 2021 to the world's first and only drug-releasing contact lens for vision correction and allergic eye itch: ACUVUE ® Theravision™ with Ketotifen.

The announcement comes following Health Canada granting approval to Johnson & Johnson Vision on the innovative contact lens. ACUVUE ® Theravision™ with Ketotifen provides relief for those suffering from seasonal allergies through the use of ketotifen, an H1 histamine receptor antagonist for the prevention of itch associated with eye allergies.

It is estimated that more than 10 million Canadians suffer from seasonal allergies for which eye itch is a common symptom. In addition to irritation, itchy eyes impact vision and can make regular tasks for contact lens wearers troublesome.

"For years, Canadians who use contact lenses and suffer from seasonal allergies had to grin and bear the itch of their contacts or switch to glasses and eye drops. We're so excited those are no longer the only options," said Dr. Alan Ulsifer, CEO and Chairman of FYidoctors. "FYidoctors is committed to providing the latest technology to our patients and are proud to be the exclusive provider of this innovative lens for 2021 - continuing our vision to enhance the lives of millions of Canadians."

A limited introduction of ACUVUE ® Theravision™ with Ketotifen through the FYidoctors network of clinics will assess the product in market in Canada. Full Canada launch through all eligible Johnson & Johnson Vision partners will follow in 2022.

"By bringing forward new eye care technology to help practitioners meet the needs of their patients, we are demonstrating our commitment to change the trajectory of eye health to improve quality of life." said Ted Lachmansingh, Canadian Business Director, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care division of Johnson & Johnson Inc.

FYidoctors will be making ACUVUE ® Theravision™ with Ketotifen available in over 220 locations nation-wide. Canadians interested in learning more about the contact lens can visit www.fyidoctors.com to book an appointment with an optometrist.

About FYidoctors

FYidoctors is the world's largest optometrist-controlled provider of ophthalmic products and services. A privately held, optometrist-owned-and-operated eye care company, with over 550 optometrists, 270 locations and 3,000 employees, the organization strives to deliver outstanding patient eye care. Named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2020 and 2021, Home Office is located in Calgary, Alberta, and the company owns and operates a fully automated, freeform laboratory and distribution facility located in Delta, British Columbia.

For information on FYidoctors, please visit www.fyidoctors.com.

About ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen

ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen contact lenses are a daily disposable contact lens for correcting refractive ametropia (myopia and hyperopia) in phakic or aphakic patients who are suitable for contact lens wear and experience ocular allergic itch due to allergic conjunctivitis and who do not have red eye(s) or more than 1.00 D of astigmatism. The lens contains an H1 histamine receptor antagonist for the prevention of itch associated with allergic conjunctivitis experienced by contact lens users to promote comfortable contact lens wear. The prevention of itch has been demonstrated to last through 12 hours in clinical trials; however, the lens may be worn for longer than 12 hours for vision correction. Pediatrics (12 years of age and older): The safety and efficacy of ACUVUE® Theravision™ with Ketotifen in pediatric patients has been established.

SOURCE FYidoctors