World's First 3D Tech Festival Paves Way For Digital Transformation: Trailblazing Digital Initiatives Turn Words Into Action

Over 60 3D tech leaders, creative directors and innovators from across the globe convened at the 3D Tech Festival, facilitated by Alvanon and MOTIF, to re-imagine how we live, work and learn in an apparel world that has gone digital. All recordings are now available to stream.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever virtual 3D Tech Festival on 14-17 September brought together - the smartest, most inspiring mix of talks and case studies, from some of the world's leading authorities on digital transformation for the fashion industry. The event was organized by Alvanon - the world's foremost leader for 3D fit standards, in collaboration with MOTIF, the fashion industry's first dedicated global e-learning platform.

Janice Wang, CEO of Alvanon, said: "We have worked extensively with apparel and fashion clients on their digital journeys, and we have real insight into what's working in this confusing space and, crucially, what the industry must do now to survive and thrive." She explained: "The aim of the 3D Tech Festival was to bring the industry together to share intelligence on what strategies and technologies are succeeding in the digital space." She concluded: "Digitization needs bold leadership and a commitment to education - upskilling and continual learning is the only way we will successfully equip our people with the skills they need to navigate the digital roadmap."

Renowned speakers explained why fashion must go digital and how this can be achieved:

The virtual event attracted 5,000+ guests, and 60 high-level speakers gave talks spanning executive leadership, 3D design, manufacturing, supply chain and careers. Discussion topics ranged from building 3D libraries and 3D scalability to the power of creatives and how to create a fabulous digital runway in 3D.

Alvanon called on industry 3D enthusiasts to create an agenda, spanning multiple time zones across the world, all focused on bringing the 3D ecosystem together. Speakers included:

Janice Wang ,CEO, Alvanon; Jason Wang , COO, Alvanon; Dominic Sluiter , Head of STITCH (a PVH company); Darcy Reno , Cofounder and CEO, FNX; Cameron-James Wilson , CEO and Creative Director, The Diigitals; Joshua Young , Director, Digital Product Creation at VF Corporation; Mao Lin Liao , Founder and CEO at REBLIKA; Darren Jacobs , Managing Director at Carmel Clothing Ltd; Safir Bellali , Sr Director / Advanced Digital Creation at VF Corporation; Catherine Cole , CEO, MOTIF and many more.

Alongside the Festival, MOTIF launched the 3D Fashion Tech Community to support the event with "discussion rooms" on topics relating to 3D digitization in design and product development. Fashion companies of diverse sizes, segments and geographies discussed 3D bodies & avatars, skills & training and shared job opportunities in the Jobs & Talent Marketplace.

All presentations and session recordings are now available to stream here .

3D Tech Festival key facts:

60+ speakers

5,800+ attendees

10 solution exhibitors

94 countries represented

1,000+ brands and organizations represented

Related Images

the-3d-tech-festival-facilitated.jpg The 3D Tech Festival, facilitated by Alvanon and MOTIF The first-ever virtual 3D Tech Festival on 14-17 September brought together - the smartest, most inspiring mix of talks and case studies, from some of the world's leading authorities on digital transformation for the fashion industry.

introducing-motifs-3d-fashion-tech.jpg Introducing MOTIF's 3D Fashion Tech Community Alongside the Festival, MOTIF launched the 3D Fashion Tech Community to support the event with "discussion rooms" on topics relating to 3D digitization in design and product development. Fashion companies of diverse sizes, segments and geographies discussed 3D bodies & avatars, skills & training and shared job opportunities in the Jobs & Talent Marketplace.

