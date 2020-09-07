World Residential Air Purifiers Market Expected To Reach $13.6 Billion By 2025 - COVID-19 Updated

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Residential Air Purifiers Market by Technology (HEPA Filter, Electrostatic Precipitators, Activated Carbon, Ultraviolet, Ionizers, Ozone Generators), Type (Portable, In-duct) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global residential air purifiers market is expected to reach USD 13.6 billion in 2025 from USD 9.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The Residential air purifiers are the most effective devices to improve indoor air quality and to reduce or remove the sources of pollutants and to ventilate with clean air. These are designed to filter the air in a single room or area and reduce indoor air pollution. They offer the advantages of higher efficacy, usability, and improved air quality for healthy breathing. Over the years, residential air purifiers have gained importance among homes and residential buildings with the inclination towards quicker, safer, simpler, and high-end air purifiers, encouraging the growth of the residential air purifiers market. Other factors driving market growth include the rising air pollution levels and increasing urbanization, which have further necessitated the need for better air quality at home. However, the high cost of these products and technical limitations associated with air quality monitoring products are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

Based on technology, the HEPA segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into HEPA filters (high-efficiency particulate arrestance or high-efficiency particulate air) and other technologies. The other technologies segment comprises electrostatic precipitators, activated carbon, UV filters, and ionic filters. The HEPA segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The growing concern for environmental sustainability, increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution, and the growing popularity of smart homes/ambient-assisted living has resulted in the increased adoption of the HEPA technology in the residential air purifiers market.

Based on type, the portable/stand-alone purifiers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the residential air purifiers market is segmented into portable/stand-alone purifiers and in-duct purifiers. The portable/stand-alone purifiers segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the need to remove sources of pollutants or allergens from indoor air, growing popularity of smart homes/ambient-assisted living, and increasing public awareness pertaining to the healthcare implications of air pollution. Furthermore, their installation is cost-effective as compared to the in-duct systems.

By Region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to account for the largest market share in the residential air purifiers market.

The Asia Pacific is the largest regional market for residential air purifiers. The fast adoption of advanced indoor air quality monitoring technologies, ongoing technological advancements in the field of particulate sensors, rising public-private funding and investments, and the presence of supportive government regulations are the key factor driving the residential air purifiers market in the Asia Pacific.

Key players in the residential air purifiers market

The key players operating in the residential air purifiers market include Daikin Industries, Ltd. ( Japan), Sharp Corporation ( Japan), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. ( South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. ( South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. ( Netherlands), Dyson (UK), Unilever Group (UK), Panasonic Corporation ( Japan), Whirlpool Corporation (US), AllerAir Industries Inc. (US), IQAir ( Switzerland), WINIX Co., Ltd. ( South Korea), Xiaomi Corporation ( China), Camfil AB ( Sweden), Alen Corporation (US), Airgle Corporation (US), Hunter Pure Air (US), Kent RO Systems Ltd. ( India), and HSIL Limited ( India).

Research Coverage

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Asia Pacific: Residential Air Purifiers Market, by Technology4.2 Residential Air Purifiers Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities4.3 Residential Air Purifiers Market, by Region (2018-2025)4.4 Residential Air Purifiers Market: Developed vs. Developing Markets 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Market Drivers5.2.1.1 Growing Popularity of Smart Homes5.2.1.2 Increasing Urbanization and Indoor Air Pollution5.2.1.3 Supportive Government Regulations for Effective Air Pollution Monitoring and Control5.2.1.4 Increasing Public Awareness Pertaining to the Healthcare Implications of Air Pollution5.2.2 Market Restraints5.2.2.1 High Product Costs5.2.2.2 Technical Limitations Associated with Air Quality Monitoring Products5.2.3 Market Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets to Offer High Growth Opportunities5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements and New Product Innovation in the Field of Air Purifiers5.2.4 Market Challenges5.2.4.1 Complex Nature of Indoor Pollutants5.2.4.2 Ever-Changing Consumer Requirements Leading to the High Cost of R&D Activities for New Entrants 6 Industry Insights6.1 Introduction6.2 Strategic Benchmarking6.3 Pricing Analysis6.4 Impact of COVID-19 on the Residential Air Purifiers Market 7 Residential Air Purifiers Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)7.2.1 HEPA is One of the Safest & Efficient Methods for Air Purification Thus Leading to Its Increased Adoption7.3 Other Technologies 8 Residential Air Purifiers Market, by Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Portable/Stand Alone Air Purifiers8.2.1 HEPA Filters are most Commonly Used in Portable Air Purifier Systems8.3 In-Duct Air Purifiers8.3.1 Duct-Based Systems Require a Forced HVAC System for Efficient Air Purification 9 Residential Air Purifiers Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 Asia-Pacific9.2.1 China9.2.2 Japan9.2.3 India9.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific9.3 North America9.3.1 US9.3.2 Canada9.4 Europe9.4.1 Germany9.4.2 France9.4.3 UK9.4.4 Italy9.4.5 Spain9.4.6 Rest of Europe9.5 Latin America9.6 Middle East & Africa 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Share Analysis10.3 Company Evaluation Matrix10.3.1 Star10.3.2 Emerging Leaders10.3.3 Pervasive10.3.4 Emerging Companies10.4 Competitive Situation and Trends10.4.1 Product Launches10.4.2 Expansions10.4.3 Acquisitions 11 Company Profiles11.1 Daikin Industries, Ltd.11.2 Sharp Corporation11.3 Honeywell International Inc.11.4 Panasonic Corporation11.5 LG Electronics Inc.11.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.11.7 Dyson11.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.11.9 Unilever Group11.10 Whirlpool Corporation11.11 Allerair Industries Inc.11.12 IQAir11.13 Winix Co. Ltd.11.14 Xiaomi Corporation11.15 Camfil AB11.16 Other Companies11.16.1 Alen Corporation11.16.2 Airgle Corporation11.16.3 Hunter Pure Air11.16.4 Kent Ro Systems Ltd.11.16.5 HSIL Limited

