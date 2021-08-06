World-renowned Urologist Professor Prokar Dasgupta Joins MysteryVibe As Chief Medical Officer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MysteryVibe announces the strategic hire of Professor Prokar Dasgupta as their new Chief Medical Officer (CMO), to support the development and trials of their medical devices and continue providing creative non-medicinal solutions to sexual health. As CMO, Professor Dasgupta will help the brand continue building their credibility in the medical field.

Professor Prokar Dasgupta is a clinician-scientist whose career started over 30 years ago. Professor Dasgupta pioneered robotic urological surgery at Guy's Hospital and leads on surgical simulation within the UK and internationally. He is currently the Foundation Professor of Surgery for King's Health Partners and has been a Consultant Urologist at Guy's Hospital since 2002. Recently, he completed his stint as Editor-in-Chief of the renowned British Journal of Urology International (BJUI) after transforming it into one of the most read surgical journals on the web.

MysteryVibe has been working with leading doctors and sexual health experts for the past 7 years pushing the boundaries on medical engineering and creating anatomically designed devices that help address the big topics in sexual health through targeted vibration technology.

There is a plethora of research into vibratory stimulation and medical evidence supporting the treatment for sexual dysfunctions such as genito-pelvic pain, erectile dysfunction, ejaculatory dysfunction, arousal disorder and anorgasmia. For example, genital vibrations have been shown to improve vaginal lubrication, orgasm, genital sensation, and sexually related distress in women (Guess, 2017). Additionally, consistent use paired with pelvic floor exercises significantly improved pelvic floor muscle strength (Rodrigues, 2019).

On the male sexual health side, 4 out of 5 healthy individuals were able to achieve an erection beyond 60% maximum rigidity when subjected to penile vibratory stimulation (Segal, 2013), making this a successful alternative to PDE5 inhibitors such as sildenafil and tadalafil. This research alone shows how important MysteryVibe's efforts are to pair pleasure and health to alleviate symptoms and adapt to the user.

The strategic hire of Professor Dasgupta continues to further MysteryVibe's mission in making sexual health a normal and core part of everyone's overall health and builds upon the critical acclaim received by their Crescendo, Tenuto and Poco devices. You can learn more about MysteryVibe's mission here.

