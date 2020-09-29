WORLD RENOWNED INVENTOR OF THE INFOMERCIAL AND ORIGINAL SHARK TANK INVESTOR KEVIN HARRINGTON TEAMS UP WITH BOTS INC

Jacksonville, FLORIDA, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies and services for the rapidly growing Cybersecurity, digital robotics automation and AI for manufacturing industry announced today that internationally-recognized businessman, veteran entrepreneur and inaugural Shark Tank investor Kevin Harrington has been retained as a Marketing Consultant for the branding and marketing of its proprietary cybersecurity products.

An innovator in infomercial marketing and one of the original sharks on the hit TV show Shark Tank, and pioneer of the As Seen On TV Empire, Harrington understands manufacturing and global supply chain challenges and is a big believer in the future of Cybersecurity combined with the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Throughout his corporate ventures, Harrington has launched more than 500 products, driving over $5 billion in sales.

Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue. ( https://kevinharrington.tv)

"I was attracted to Bots, Inc. as a result of discovering that this company not only is on the cutting edge of robotics development but it is simultaneously integrating robotics into cybersecurity," Kevin Harrington announced. "Helping a company that is on the edge of the futuristic frontier of Robotics, AI, Machine Learning and Cybersecurity is the stuff that my dreams are made of."

Bots, Inc. also welcomed aboard Mr. Steve Mandell as one of the expert Marketing Consultants with Kevin Harrington. Steve Mandell is an entertainment and sports attorney and serial entrepreneur who is engaged in international business. Steve has been involved with some of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment industry brokering thousands of transactions. He has been involved in all aspects of business development, digital branding and marketing. Steve has produced many products and has experience in selling through all channels of distribution, including some of the largest, big box stores. "I am honored to join the BOTS Team in furthering the distribution of its Cybersecurity products. The Company is developing some of the most advanced Cybersecurity and robotic automation technology in the world and I look forward to further assist in distribution."

Based on the cybersecurity industry's stratospheric growth hurtling towards the trillion dollar mark, Mr. Harrington will primarily focus on the marketing and branding of our cutting edge new suite of security products and services.

Recently published Grand View Research indicated that the global robotic process automation market size was valued at USD 1.40 billion in 2019 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.6% from 2020 to 2027. The rising demand for automation of repetitive tasks in business processing coupled with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) enhancements are expected to drive the market growth. Automation allows faster implementation, execution and scaling of the huge volume of data resulting in less time consumption and reduced overhead expense to the companies. Moreover, the growth in remote work scenarios following the coronavirus pandemic is expected to reshape business operations wherein companies would be inclined towards opting for Robotic Process Automation (RPA).

"We're honored to have Kevin join our growing team of Marketing Consultants," said Paul Rosenberg CEO of BOTS, Inc. "His experience in supporting companies and bringing our much needed revolutionary products to market on a global scale is a great asset for us as we look to expand our presence worldwide. We are sure that our shareholders will recognize the magnitude of Kevin's potential contributions as we anticipate his continued support for the future of Bots, Inc."

