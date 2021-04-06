Press release For immediate distribution World premiere set with luxury watch NFT auction To date, the NFT auction has already received a bid of 25 ethers (~$50,000) for the digital twin of Jean-Claude Biver's Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chrono...

To date, the NFT auction has already received a bid of 25 ethers (~$50,000) for the digital twin of Jean-Claude Biver's Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chrono 'Special piece' watch .

Jean-Claude Biver and WISeKey announce the sale will be extended until April 30, 2021.

https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/46278206053616762088099727979929024745946993553888345078461487400588605915137

This watch will be the first luxury watch to have a digital life with certified ownership and authenticity.This digital twin will be the "authentic" double of the physical watch in the digital space.

Geneva, Switzerland - April 6, 2021 - Jean-Claude Biver and Swiss cybersecurity company WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) announce extension of the first historic NFT auction of a luxury watch until the end of April. The extended period of the NFT auction will kick-off on April 7, 2021 at 9.00 AM CET from www.wisekey.com/wiseart/ and will end on April 30,2021 at 6:00 PM CET.

The winner of the auction will take ownership of the digital twin of Jean-Claude Biver's Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chrono "Special Piece" watch, a timepiece that served as a reference for tourbillons and complicated models released during his time at Hublot, while the physical watch will remain part of Biver's personal collection.

Jean-Claude Biver and Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey, launched 12 years ago the first digital certification of a luxury watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIWx_Z6JdJA . They are now replicating this technology breakthrough with the use of digital identification combined with NFT to use the existing digital certificate of authenticity on the Hublot watch and checking and creation of a digital twin with its correspondent NFT.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

