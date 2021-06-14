World Pancreatic Cancer Market Report 2021-2031: Bristol Myers Squibb Leads Industry Sponsors With The Highest Overall Number Of Clinical Trials, Followed By Roche

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Pancreatic Cancer" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Pancreatic Cancer market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming events, probability of success, a 10-year disease incidence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts. Key TakeawaysThe report estimates that in 2019, there were 462,100 incident cases of pancreatic cancer worldwide, and expects that number to increase to 486,300 incident cases by 2028.The approved drugs in the pancreatic cancer space target microtubules (tubulin), DNA, DNA synthesis, topoisomerase I, poly ADP-ribose polymerase, dihydropyrimidine dehydrogenase, thymidylate synthase, and epidermal growth factor receptor. These drugs are commonly administered via the intravenous route, with a few select products being available in oral and intratumoral formulations.The majority of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for pancreatic cancer are in Phase II. Therapies in development for pancreatic cancer focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of pipeline drugs for pancreatic cancer are administered via the oral or intravenous routes.High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the pancreatic cancer space comprise topline Phase II/III, Phase II, and Phase III trial results, and an expected patent expiration.The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I pancreatic cancer asset is 2%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 13.8%. Drugs, on average, take 10.7 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.5 years in the overall oncology space.The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for pancreatic cancer have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 93% of trials in Phase I-II, and only 7% in Phase III-IV.The US has a substantial lead in the number of pancreatic cancer clinical trials globally. The UK leads the major European markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.Clinical trial activity in the pancreatic cancer space is dominated by completed trials. Roche has the highest number of completed clinical trials for pancreatic cancer, with 103 trials.Bristol Myers Squibb leads industry sponsors with the highest overall number of clinical trials for pancreatic cancer, followed by Roche Key Topics Covered: OVERVIEW KEY TAKEAWAYS DISEASE BACKGROUND

Subtypes

TREATMENT

Surgery

Ablation or embolization

Radiation therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted therapy

Immunotherapy

Drugs used specifically for the treatment of PNETs

EPIDEMIOLOGY MARKETED DRUGS PIPELINE DRUGS RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION

Motixafortide for Pancreatic Cancer ( January 24, 2020 )

) Lynparza for Pancreatic Cancer ( December 17, 2019 )

) Pegilodecakin for Pancreatic Cancer ( October 16, 2019 )

) Acelarin for Pancreatic Cancer ( August 20, 2019 )

) Mavorixafor for Pancreatic Cancer ( July 17, 2019 )

) Napabucasin for Pancreatic Cancer ( July 1, 2019 )

) Abraxane for Pancreatic Cancer ( June 2, 2019 )

) Lynparza for Pancreatic Cancer ( June 2, 2019 )

) NanoKnife System for Pancreatic Cancer ( May 13, 2019 )

) MVT-5873 for Pancreatic Cancer ( May 8, 2019 )

KEY UPCOMING EVENTS KEY REGULATORY EVENTS

Lynparza Gets US OK For Pancreatic Cancer

PROBABILITY OF SUCCESS LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS

Cytocom Goes Public Via Merger With Cleveland BioLabs

Exact Goes All-In On Multi-Cancer Screening With $2.15Bn For Thrive; $410M For Base Genomics

For Thrive; For Base Genomics TriSalus Thinks Its Drug/Device Strategy Can Optimize IO Regimens

Processa Licenses IP For Next-Generation Irinotecan From Aposense

Bristol Myers Squibb declines to exercise Agios Pharmaceuticals opt-in right for AG-270

declines to exercise Agios Pharmaceuticals opt-in right for AG-270 DeMelle Licenses Pancreatic Cancer Candidate From Moffit

Taiho Acquires Asian Rights To Arcus IO Candidate

Tyme, Eagle Collaborate On Development Of Pancreatic Cancer Drug

Astellas Taps Pandion In Pancreas Immunomodulator Deal

REVENUE OPPORTUNITY CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE

Sponsors by status

Sponsors by phase

Recent events

BIBLIOGRAPHY

Prescription information

APPENDIX

