World Outlook For The Computer Peripheral Equipment Market To 2030: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computer Peripheral Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

North America was the largest region in the global computer peripheral equipment market, accounting for 56% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 23% of the global computer peripheral equipment market. Africa was the smallest region in the global computer peripheral equipment market.

Companies in this market are investing significant funds in R&D to develop convenient and ecofriendly monitor devices. The key features include Eye Saver Mode that optimizes the viewing comfort by smartly reducing blue light emissions at the touch of a button, Flicker Free technology that reduces screen flickering for a more comfortable viewing experience, PowerSensor that saves up to 80% energy costs and SmartErgoBase which gives low bezel-to-table height for maximum reading comfort. For instance, Samsung is developing monitors without the use of PVC making to reduce environmental impact.

The computer peripheral equipment manufacturing market consists of sales of computer peripheral equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce computer peripheral devices that connect to a computer system to add functionality. Examples are a mouse, keyboard, monitor, printer and scanner.The computer peripheral equipment manufacturing market consists of sales of computer peripheral equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce computer peripheral devices that connect to a computer system to add functionality. Examples are a mouse, keyboard, monitor, printer and scanner.

The global computer peripheral equipment market is expected to decline from $494.8 billion in 2019 to $467.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -5.6%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 3% from 2021 and reach $506.9 billion in 2023.

Scope of the report:

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Mouse; Keyboard; Monitor; Printer; Scanner

2) By Connectivity: Wired; Wireless

3) By End-Use: Residential; Commercial

Companies Mentioned:

HP; IBM; Apple; Logitech; Epson

Metrics Covered:

Number of Enterprises; Number of Employees

Countries:

Argentina; Australia; Austria; Belgium; Brazil; Canada; Chile; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Denmark; Egypt; Finland; France; Germany; Hong Kong; India; Indonesia; Ireland; Israel; Italy; Japan; Malaysia; Mexico; Netherlands; New Zealand; Nigeria; Norway; Peru; Philippines; Poland; Portugal; Romania; Russia; Saudi Arabia; Singapore; South Africa; South Korea; Spain; Sweden; Switzerland; Thailand; Turkey; UAE; UK; USA; Venezuela; Vietnam

Regions:

Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, computer peripheral equipment indicators comparison.

Data segmentations:

country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

