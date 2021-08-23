World Outlook For $181.7 Billion Fresh Food Packaging Market 2021-2028, By Type, Material, Application, Region And Segment

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fresh Food Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Rigid, Flexible), by Material (Plastic, Paper & Paper Board, Bagasse, Polylactic), by Application (Dairy Products), by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fresh food packaging market size is expected to reach USD 181.7 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing demand for fresh dairy products from developing countries is expected to be the key driver for the market over the forecast period.The industry has experienced a significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic owing to the disruption of the supply chain. The shutdown in China, which is one of the key raw material producers, has impacted packaging manufacturers globally. The shortage in supply of raw materials like plastics, aluminum, steel and others from Chinese manufacturers has resulted in a demand-supply gap, however, the manufacturing is expected to ramp up the production gradually.The demand for packaging of fresh vegetables and fruits remained intact as the supply chain remained unaffected and imports continued during the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, the fruits and vegetables with high vitamin C content witnessed a significant increase in sales which further contributed to the increased supply-demand gap for the market.The increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions has forced various companies to develop products that are recyclable or biodegradable. For instance, in November 2020, Amcor plc introduced a new product line, Packpyrus, which is a paper-based packaging solution for meat and cheese. Similarly, in September 2019, PPC Flexible Packaging LLC launched PPC green products, which include compostable and recyclable pouches to strengthen its sustainable eco-friendly product portfolioMajor market players are constantly acquiring smaller market participants to increase their market shares in the global market. For instance, in February 2019, Sealed Air announced the acquisition of MGM's flexible packaging business to increase its market presence and expand its food packaging product portfolio. Similarly, in June 2019, Amcor Plc acquired U.S.-based Bemis Company Inc., a manufacturer of flexible and rigid packaging, to increase its global reach. Fresh Food Packaging Market Report Highlights

The flexible segment accounted for a significant revenue share of 47.6% in 2020. Manufacturers are actively investing in increasing the production capacity of flexible packaging owing to the increasing preference for economical and low-cost packaging by the application industry

The plastic material segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.2% in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Abundant raw material availability and lower costs owing to high production levels in APAC and North America are responsible for the high market share

The dairy products segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Higher dependency on milk for daily protein requirements in developing countries is expected to drive the demand for dairy products, thereby driving the market

In Asia Pacific , the market is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. Abundant raw material availability and large output from application industries are responsible for the high market share and fastest growth

Key companies are increasingly offering custom packaging solutions to end-use companies, besides key companies are increasingly focusing on the use of recycled material as it offers complete sustainability

