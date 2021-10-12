World OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2021: Exciting Technical Developments In PCR And Immunoassay Hold The Promise Of A Dynamic, Growing And Evolving Market
DUBLIN, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics Strategies and Trends, Opportunity Analysis 2021 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Covid-19 Awakens the sleeping giant of at-home diagnostics. Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer diagnostics are set to help solve the pandemic problem. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market. Self-Sampling technology key.
Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now Infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the COVID-19 situation will lead the charge. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and learn about the players.
Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.
OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Testing Recent Developments
- FDA Grants EUAs for Direct-to-Consumer Coronavirus Kit
- Stanford Developing Low-Cost, At-Home, COVID-19 Saliva Test
- Lucira Health Files for $115M IPO
- Spectrum Solutions Gets CE Mark for Saliva Collection Devices
- Sherlock Biosciences Receives Gates Foundation Grant for COVID-19 Self-Test
- LabCorp Receives EUA for OTC COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit
- FemtoDx Launches Rapid At-Home Test Development for COVID-19
- FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test
- Free Home HIV Tests Detect More Infections
- Biohacking trend supports self testing.
- PerkinElmer and EverlyWell to Expand U.S. At-Home Health Test Market
- Mylan, Atomo Diagnostics Get WHO Prequalification Approval for HIV Self-Test
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions
- Nigerian Govt Approves Alere HIV Self-Test Kit
- Boots launches UTI test and treat service across 37 branches
- Scanwell Health moves beyond home UTI testing with nationwide kidney disease study partnership
- Healthy.io raises $18 million for at-home urinalysis tests
- LetsGetChecked collects $30M more for at-home health testing
- TestCard, a $4 Urine Test Read by Smartphone
- Digital Health Startup EverlyWell Raises $50M
- Thriva adds test-at-home kits for female hormone and cortisol stress
- Tasso scores $6.1M for patch-based home blood testing
- DBS Systems HEMAXIS receives CE/IVD mark
- Abbott HbA1c point-of-care test reliably diagnoses diabetes
Market Trends
Factors Driving Growth
- Privacy and Anonymity
- The Internet Effect
- Rapid Result
- The Wellness Movement
- The COVID-19 Impact
Factors Limiting Growth
- Trust Factor
- Infectious Disease is Declining But..
- Wellness Hurts
- Economic Growth improves Living Standards
Diagnostic Technology Development1
- The Multiplex Paradigm Shift
- NAT vs. Lateral Flow
- The Unusual Role of GPS
- Self and Send Competition
- The Relationship to DTC Genetic
- The Relationship to TeleHealth
- Sample Collection - Who Knew?
Profiles of Key Diagnostic Testing Companies
- 1DropDiagnostics
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Ador Diagnostics
- Akonni Biosystems
- Alveo Technologies
- Applied BioCode
- Atomo Diagnostics
- Aus Diagnostics
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
- Binx Health
- Biocartis
- bioMerieux Diagnostics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
- Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH
- Cepheid (now Danaher)
- Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH
- DBS Systems
- Diagenode Diagnostics
- Diasorin S.p.A
- Ellume
- Everywell
- Healthy.io
- Hologic
- Inflammatix
- Invetech
- Janssen Diagnostics
- Karius
- Laboratory Corporation of America
- Letsgetchecked
- Lexagene
- Luminex Corp
- Mbio Diagnostics
- Mesa Biotech
- Mobidiag
- myLabBox
- Mylan
- Nanomix
- Orasure
- Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- Panagene
- Primerdesign
- Prominex
- Qiagen Gmbh
- Lucira Health
- Quantumdx
- Quest Diagnostics
- Quidel
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics
- Scanwell Health
- Seegene
- Seventh Sense Biosystems
- Siemens Healthineers
- T2 Biosystems
- TestCard
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Thriva
- XCR Diagnostics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/srn95e
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-otcdtc-infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-report-2021-exciting-technical-developments-in-pcr-and-immunoassay-hold-the-promise-of-a-dynamic-growing-and-evolving-market-301398094.html
SOURCE Research and Markets