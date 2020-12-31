World Open Access Book Publishing Market Report 2020: OA Books Decline For First Time To $45 Million In 2019 - Forecast To 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Open Access Book Publishing 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Open Access Book Publishing 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's global market, it's more important than ever to understand the evolution of academic publishing. Rely on the Open Access Book Publishing 2020-2024 to build your strategy in this emerging market for this year and beyond.

This report explains the origins of the open access movement, gives a timeline for its development, but most importantly, the report quantifies open access book publishing as a market segment. This research was conducted in conjunction with a larger study of the overall market for scholarly and professional publishing.

Open Access Book Publishing 2020-2024 contains separate chapters covering the market, notable publishers and programs, and issues and forecast that include:

Exclusive analysis of market size and structure

Title growth metrics

Open access book publishing by discipline

A look at key geographic markets that are pushing the development of open access books

Exclusive market projections to 2024 and more.

Publishers and investment professionals can trust Open Access Book Publishing 2020-2024 to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate growth potential, understand trends affecting the industry, and size up the competition. Examples of some of the issues discussed include:

The continued evolution of open access

The impact of open access in social science and humanities vs. scientific, technical and medical

Prevailing business models and experiments

Open access mandates spread to books

Opportunity for monographs and conference proceedings

Emerging markets fertile ground for open access.

Open Access Book Publishing 2020-2024 is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the business strategies driving the scholarly and professional publishing industry. Key Topics Covered:

METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION

WHAT IS OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHING?

KEY FACTS & TRENDS

OA Books Decline for First Time to $45 million in 2019

in 2019 OA Books Continue to Experiment with Business Models

Most OA Publishers Are European SSH Presses

The Large STM Commercial Publishers Will Be Slow Join the Party

Funder Mandates Give STM OA Books a Lift

Social Sciences & Humanities OA Will Go Down a Separate Path

CHAPTER 1: OPEN ACCESS BOOK MARKET

INTRODUCTION

MARKET SIZE

Revenue

What is an OA Book Worth?

OA Metrics

OA Funding & Mandates

OA Books by Discipline

Book Type

OA Books by Geography and Language

CHAPTER 2: NOTABLE OPEN ACCESS BOOK PUBLISHERS & PROGRAMS

INTRODUCTION

LEADING OPEN ACCESS PUBLISHERS

SOCIAL SCIENCE AND HUMANITIES PRESSES DOMINATE THE DOAB

LEADING OA BOOK PUBLISHERS BY REVENUE

NOTABLE OA PUBLISHER PROFILES

IntechOpen

De Gruyter

Frontiers

Bookboon.com

MDPI

KIT Scientific Publishing

Peter Lang International

Springer Nature

Presses universitaires de Rennes (PUR)

Taylor & Francis

transcript Verlag

Australian National University Press (ANU Press)

Press (ANU Press) Coimbra University Press

Brill

Amsterdam University Press (WRR in Dutch)

COOPERATIVE OA BOOK PROGRAMS AND TRIALS

Google Books

HathiTrust Digital Library

Knowledge Unlatched

MUSE Open

Project Gutenberg

SciELO Books

CHAPTER 3: OPEN ACCESS BOOK TRENDS & FORECAST

INTRODUCTION

CURRENT TRENDS IN OPEN ACCESS BOOK PUBLISHING

Viability of Open Access Books Remains Uncertain

Social Science & Humanities Books Will Largely Go Down a Separate Path

Springer Nature Will Play a Large Role in OA Books

Mandates Spread to Books

Open Access Is Not Done Evolving

Print Book Sales Are Falling, Only Part Replaced by E-Books

OA Books Bring Gains, But Also Complications like Double Dipping

OA Books Build on a Culture of Cooperation

Emerging Markets Fertile Ground for OA Books

Monographs and Conference Proceedings Are Up for Grabs

OPEN ACCESS BOOK PUBLISHING MARKET FORECAST

Introduction

Open Access Books Forecast

Assumptions

Forecasters Optimistic Global Economy Will Recover in 2021

Revenue Forecast of Top 5 OA Book Publishers

