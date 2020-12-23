World Of Illumination Donates $25,000 In Ticket Proceeds To Make-a-Wish Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World of Illumination — the world's largest drive-through animated light show — is giving back this holiday season. On Wednesday, Dec. 23, co-founders Simon Kreisberger and Yakir Urman will present a check for $25,000 to Make-A-Wish Arizona.

A special Arizona wish kid and her family will be present to receive the check, as will donors Robert and Peggy Piske. The check presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by a drive through the mile-long light show Rockin' Christmas, located at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

This year, World of Illumination partnered with Subaru for Share the Love Wednesdays, where a portion of ticket sales were set aside to grant special wishes to Arizona wish kids. Additionally, World of Illumination donated several hundred show tickets to first responders and front-line workers as well as tickets to the Johnjay and Rich #LoveUp Foundation benefitting foster children.

"It's so important for us as a valley business to give back to the community that has done so much for us," says Kreisberger. "It is a privilege to be in a position to impact our state in a positive way."

This is the second year that World of Illumination has worked with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Arizona. The company also has a location in Marietta, Georgia, where proceeds from that event benefit Make-A-Wish Georgia.

For more information, visit www.worldofillumination.com. For press inquiries, email info@brandedpros.com.

About World of Illumination:

With offices in Phoenix, Arizona, World of Illumination is the world's largest drive-through animated light show, featuring millions of state-of-the-art lights and displays set to holiday music. Current theme park locations include Tempe and Glendale, Arizona, and Marietta, Georgia. Connect at @worldofillumination.

Media Contact: Stacey KoleBranded Pros480.221.5818 stacey@brandedpros.com

Related Images world-of-illumination.jpeg World of Illumination World of Illumination is donating $25,000 in ticket proceeds to Make-A-Wish Arizona.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-of-illumination-donates-25-000-in-ticket-proceeds-to-make-a-wish-arizona-301197976.html

SOURCE World of Illumination