World Of Hyatt Bonus Journeys Inspires Members To Start The New Year With New Beginnings

The start of a new year inspires new beginnings and planning new adventures, and World of Hyatt remains committed to caring for its members with more valuable experiences and rewarding offers that can help open the door to discover something new.

The start of a new year inspires new beginnings and planning new adventures, and World of Hyatt remains committed to caring for its members with more valuable experiences and rewarding offers that can help open the door to discover something new. Today, World of Hyatt announced the return of the global Bonus Journeys promotion, providing members the opportunity to kick-start 2022 with 2,022 Bonus Points for qualifying nights, plus an extra bonus for World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers.

"Members are telling us they are eager to get away and re-awaken their spirit of adventure by traveling to inspiring destinations, both near and far," said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. "Bonus Journeys helps members kick off the new year with rewarding experiences - like unplugging with a charming beachside escape, reconnecting with the energy and lights of your favorite city, or creating lasting memories on a family vacation. A new year affords new opportunities for travel, and what's better than earning points for rewards like free nights, room upgrades, spa treatments, and delicious meals."

Bonus Journeys - Registration Now Live

World of Hyatt consumer and business credit cardmembers can earn an additional 1,000 Bonus Points per eligible stay, after registration, up to 10 stays during the promotion period, at 180+ participating hotels across 10 U.S. cities including Boston; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tenn.; New York City; San Francisco; Seattle; and Washington, D.C. Cardmembers can earn a maximum of 10,000 Bonus points under this offer. For a list of participating hotels, visit here.

Bonus Points earned through Bonus Journeys are on top of the five Base Points members already earn for every eligible $1 USD spent on qualifying nights and more. Members must register by March 15, 2022, and before their stay to start earning Bonus Points on qualifying activity during the promotion period, and eligible stays must be completed between January 15 and April 20, 2022.

To register and for full promotion details including terms and conditions, please visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys.

Boost your Bonus Journeys with more rewarding offers

For World of Hyatt members planning their next adventure, they can find inspiration for future travel and rewarding experiences with these offers:

Lock in Savings, Unlock the Possibilities - Guests and members can enjoy a special, limited time offer of up to 15% off when booking at more than 850 participating Hyatt hotels and resorts around the world by December 21, 2021, for stays through April 30, 2022.

- Guests and members can enjoy a special, limited time offer of up to 15% off when booking at more than 850 participating Hyatt hotels and resorts around the world by December 21, 2021, for stays through April 30, 2022. New Hotel 500 Bonus Point Offer - Members can explore new places and reward their spirit of adventure by earning 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at new Hyatt hotels around the world, such as tommie Hollywood, a JdV by Hyatt hotel in Los Angeles; Hôtel Reisen, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Stockholm, Sweden; and UrCove Nanjing Downtown, in Nanjing, China.

- Members can explore new places and reward their spirit of adventure by earning 500 Bonus Points for qualifying nights at new Hyatt hotels around the world, such as tommie Hollywood, a JdV by Hyatt hotel in Los Angeles; Hôtel Reisen, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in Stockholm, Sweden; and UrCove Nanjing Downtown, in Nanjing, China. Work From Hyatt Package - Guests and members can transform a work-from-home routine into a memorable working vacation when choosing a Work from Hyatt package - whether it be a local stay for the day or an extended work adventure - newly extended for stays at participating properties through December 11, 2022.

- Guests and members can transform a work-from-home routine into a memorable working vacation when choosing a Work from Hyatt package - whether it be a local stay for the day or an extended work adventure - newly extended for stays at participating properties through December 11, 2022. World of Hyatt Consumer and Business Credit Cards - Members can earn even more Bonus Points faster through the World of Hyatt Credit Card and newly launched World of Hyatt Business Credit Card, offering four Bonus Points on Hyatt stays and experiences, plus other valuable benefits like automatic Discoverist status, Bonus Points across different spend categories, and faster ways to earning free nights and status; plus, other exclusive offers including: New World of Hyatt Business Credit Cardmembers who apply and are approved for the card will be able to take advantage of a new signup bonus and can earn up to 75,000 Bonus Points (equivalent of up to 15 free nights at a category 1 Hyatt hotel or 2 free nights at a category 7 Hyatt hotel or resort). New World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers who apply and are approved for the card will be able to take advantage of a new signup bonus and can earn up to 60,000 Bonus Points.

- Members can earn even more Bonus Points faster through the World of Hyatt Credit Card and newly launched World of Hyatt Business Credit Card, offering four Bonus Points on Hyatt stays and experiences, plus other valuable benefits like automatic Discoverist status, Bonus Points across different spend categories, and faster ways to earning free nights and status; plus, other exclusive offers including:

Visit worldofhyatt.com for full details and terms conditions for each of these offers.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt's multi-layered Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt's commitment can be found here: hyatt.com/care-and-cleanliness.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation, one or more of its affiliates, and/or one or more hotels operating under a Hyatt brand.

Chase is not responsible for the provision of, or failure to provide, the stated benefits and services. Bonus points will post directly to your World of Hyatt account and will not appear on your credit card statement.

Credit Cards are issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Offer subject to change.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt's award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, JdV by Hyatt®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key and exclusive member rates. With more than 25 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt's strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Exhale ®, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at world.hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Offer Terms:

Bonus Point Offer: You must be a member of World of Hyatt in good standing and register for the promotion between December 8, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. CST and March 15, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CST to participate. To join World of Hyatt, visit hyatt.com, and to register for the promotion, visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys. Only Eligible Nights completed after registration and between January 15, 2022, and April 20, 2022 ("Promotion Period") will count towards this promotion. Eligible nights must be on stays completed by April 20, 2022. Beginning on your first eligible stay after registration during the Promotion Period, you will receive 2,022 Bonus Points for every 2 Eligible Nights at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide and participating M life Rewards destinations, Small Luxury Hotels of the World ("SLH") properties, and Lindblad Expeditions. A maximum of 20,220 Bonus Points may be earned under this promotion.

World of Hyatt Consumer and Business Credit Card Bonus: Beginning on your first eligible stay after registration during the Promotion Period, World of Hyatt Credit Cardmembers will receive 1,000 Bonus Points for every eligible stay during the Promotion Period at select Hyatt hotels in 10 U.S. cities only. Eligible stays must include at least one night during the Promotion Period and must be completed during the Promotion Period. For a list of hotels participating in the World of Hyatt Consumer and Business Credit Card Bonus offer, please click here. A maximum of 10,000 Bonus Points may be earned under this World of Hyatt Consumer and Business Credit Card Bonus offer.

All points awarded under this promotion and bonus offer are Bonus Points. For the purpose of this promotion and bonus offer, an "Eligible Night" is defined as any night where a member is paying an Eligible Rate or redeems a free night award. For purposes of this promotion and bonus offer, consecutive nights at the same hotel constitute one stay (even if you check out and check back in). Only the room occupied by the member will count toward this promotion and bonus offer. You must provide your World of Hyatt membership number at the time of check-in for each stay. Please allow two to three weeks after check out for Bonus Points to be posted to your World of Hyatt account. Except as expressly stated, this promotion and bonus offer are not valid with other offers, promotions or discounts and is non-transferable. Hyatt reserves the right to alter or withdraw this promotion and bonus offer with a suitable substitute promotion of equal value (if legally required) at any time due to actual circumstances. This promotion and bonus offer are subject to the terms and conditions of the World of Hyatt program available at worldofhyatt.com/terms. Hyatt®, World of Hyatt®, and related marks are trademarks of Hyatt Corporation or its affiliates. ©2021 Hyatt Corporation. All rights reserved.

Chase is not responsible for the provision of, or failure to provide, the stated benefits and services. Bonus points will post directly to your World of Hyatt account and will not appear on your credit card statement.

Promotion and bonus offer are not valid at hotels that do not participate in World of Hyatt at the time of your stay. Please note that, as of December 1, 2021, properties operating under Apple Leisure Group's AMR Collection brands do not participate in World of Hyatt.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005100/en/