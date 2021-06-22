World Of Hyatt And Bilt Rewards Team Up To Help Renters Earn Points For Travel

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) - Get Report and Kairos, a portfolio of brands that builds and invests in solutions across healthcare, housing and financial services, today announced a new strategic collaboration between World of Hyatt, Hyatt's award-winning guest loyalty program, and Bilt Rewards, the first-of-its kind rewards program for renters to earn points on rent.

Through this relationship, nearly 109 million renters across the U.S. have access to Bilt Rewards to earn points on monthly rent payments, that they will be able to transfer at a 1:1 ratio to travel and reward partners, with World of Hyatt as the exclusive hotel transfer partner at launch. Bilt Rewards members who are World of Hyatt members will be able to convert their Bilt points to World of Hyatt points and redeem them at more than 1,000 participating Hyatt hotels and resorts worldwide across 19 brands, such as Thompson Hotels, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, JdV by Hyatt, and Hyatt House. Additionally, through World of Hyatt's other strategic relationships, points can be redeemed at participating M life Rewards destinations, Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), and Lindblad Expeditions.

"We are thrilled to team up with Bilt Rewards to empower people to explore all that World of Hyatt has to offer and experience the joy of travel," said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and insights, Hyatt. "Through this collaboration, a routine and often dreaded expense like rent can quickly translate into points to be used for one-of-a-kind experiences, such as a girls' weekend at Thompson Nashville, a relaxing beach getaway to Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, or a food lovers' night-out at Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme."

"Housing is the single largest expense for the vast majority of Americans," says Bilt CEO and Founder Ankur Jain. "Until today, rent has been the only major expense on which you couldn't earn anything back. With the announcement of the Bilt Rewards program, we are excited to collaborate with World of Hyatt as the exclusive hotel transfer partner at launch, as its distinct benefits and unique offerings are unrivaled in the industry and will offer renters the opportunity to turn their rent payments into valuable World of Hyatt stays and experiences around the world."

To start earning Bilt Rewards points that can be converted to World of Hyatt points for World of Hyatt stays and experiences, qualifying U.S. residents can enroll in Bilt Rewards or apply for the Bilt Mastercard. Bilt Rewards members must be a World of Hyatt member (enroll here - membership is complimentary) and link their Bilt Rewards and World of Hyatt accounts through the Bilt Rewards app to transfer points.

For more information, visit BiltRewards.com.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Bilt Rewards

Bilt Rewards is the first-ever rewards program that allows renters to earn points on rent and builds a path towards homeownership. Through a June 2021 launch partnership with the nation's largest real estate owners including Avalon Bay Communities, Equity Residential, Related, Starwood Capital Group and more, Bilt Rewards will enable renters in more than two million units across the country to earn points just by paying rent. Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers to 9 loyalty programs allowing travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Rumble and Y7; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection, and the ability to use Bilt points for rent credits or towards a future downpayment. Bilt has also partnered with Mastercard to create the Bilt Mastercard - the first and only credit card that can be used to pay rent with no fees. Bilt Rewards is a Kairos company. For more information, visit BiltRewards.com.

About World of Hyatt

World of Hyatt is Hyatt's award-winning guest loyalty program uniting participating locations in the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt™, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, JdV by Hyatt™, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, UrCove, and Hyatt Residence Club® brands. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key and exclusive member rates. With more than 25 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing focused experiences through the FIND platform; as well as the benefits of Hyatt's strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™, Exhale®, Lindblad Expeditions and MGM Resorts International. Travelers can enroll for free at world.hyatt.com, download the World of Hyatt app for android and IOS devices and connect with Hyatt on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

