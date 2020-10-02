World Neuromorphic Chips Market Outlook To 2027: Surge In Need For Better Performing ICs And Miniaturization Of Devices Boosts Demand For Neuromorphic Chips

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuromorphic Chips - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Neuromorphic Chips estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Aerospace & Defense, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 27.7% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive & Transportation segment is readjusted to a revised 24.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.The Neuromorphic Chips market in the U.S. is estimated at US$682.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 23.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 21.5% and 20.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 17% CAGR.In the global Industrial Automation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 25.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$246.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027.The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Brain Corp.

General Vision

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

HRL Laboratories, LLC

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Neuromorphic Chip - A Prelude

Global Competitor Market Shares

Neuromorphic Chip Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The End of Moore's Law Paves Way for Adoption of Neuromorphic Computing: A Significant Growth Driver

Surge in Need for Better Performing ICs and Miniaturization of Devices Boosts Demand for Neuromorphic Chips

Neuromorphic Chips: Future of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Global Deep Learning Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Increase in Demand for IoT-based Wearable Devices Fuels Market Growth

Global IoT Devices Market: Installed base in Billion Units for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025

Increasing Automation in Emerging Applications such as High-tech Robots and Autonomous Cars: Opportunity for Neuromorphic Chips Market

Increasing Importance of Neuromorphic Computing in Cyber Security Facilitates Market Growth

Challenges

Lack of R&D and Investments Slowing Down the Development of Real-World Applications

Complex Algorithms Increase the Complexity of Designing Hardware of Neuromorphic Chips

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

Neuromorphic Chip: Definition

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

