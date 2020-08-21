World Microcapsule Industry Assessment 2020-2025: Market Dynamics, Five Forces Analysis, Future Trends, Impact Of COVID-19, Value Chain Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microcapsule Market by Technology (Spray, Emulsion, Dripping), End-use Industry (Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Household & Personal Care, Textile, Agrochemical, Others), Shell Material, Core Material, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Microcapsule Market is Projected to Grow from USD 8.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 to 2025.

The major reasons for the growth of the microcapsule market include increasing demand from the food industry, high demand from the pharmaceutical industry, rising demand from the agrochemical sector, increased R&D activities for process efficiency to enhance market penetration, and widespread applications of microcapsules

The melamine segment is estimated to lead the microcapsule market in terms of value from 2020 to 2025.

By shell material, the melamine segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the melamine segment is attributed to the increasing demand for formaldehyde-free melamine in personal care products. Additionally, melamine shell materials offer excellent retention capacity for volatile molecules and tunable mechanical properties that make these melamine capsules highly suitable as a formaldehyde-free alternative to conventional aminoplast microcapsules. These factors have resulted in the growth in demand for melamine shell materials in microcapsule market.

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Drugs accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market, by source.

By core material, the pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs segment accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market in 2019. The increasing demand for the masking of oral drug flavors to drive the growth of the pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs segment. Also, Intensive marketing by key players and increased applications of nutritional elements in functional and fortified foods drive the demand for pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs.

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market, by source.

By end-use industry, the pharmaceutical & healthcare segment accounted for the largest share of the microcapsule market in 2019. Factors like the controlled release of drugs, timely delivery of functional ingredients, and taste-masking properties of microcapsules drives the growth of the microcapsule market in the pharmaceutical & healthcare end-use industry segment.

Dripping Technologies segment is estimated to lead the microcapsule market in terms of value from 2020 to 2025.

By technology, the dripping technologies segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Dripping technologies include droplet extrusion through spinning disks, jet breakage systems, and coextrusion. These technologies are applied for liquid, solid, hydrophilic, and lipophilic materials. The major advantages of dripping technologies are biocompatibility and low particle size distribution, which is expected to drive the growth for dripping technologies. Also, the growing demand for microencapsulated active ingredients in the pharmaceutical industry to drive market growth for dripping technologies.

North America is projected to lead the microcapsule market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The North American region is projected to lead the microcapsule market from 2020 to 2025 in terms of value. The microcapsule market in North America is majorly driven by the growing demand and consumer awareness about value-added products in various areas, such as nutrition, food, healthcare, and personal care.

Research Coverage

The report defines, segments, and projects the microcapsule market based on shell material, core material, end-use industry, technology, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges. It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as expansions, acquisitions, new product launches, and partnerships undertaken by them in the market.

Key market players include BASF SE ( Germany), Syngenta Crop Protection AG ( Switzerland), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. ( Netherlands), Koninklijke DSM N.V. ( Netherlands), Givaudan SA ( Switzerland), Firmenich SA ( Switzerland), Symrise AG ( Germany), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Lycored Corp. ( Israel), and Sensient Technologies Corporation (US).

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Significant Opportunities in Microcapsule Market4.2 North America Microcapsule Market, by End-Use Industry and Country4.3 Microcapsule Market, by Region4.4 Microcapsule Market, by End-use Industry4.5 Microcapsule Market, by Technology4.6 Microcapsule Market, by Core Material4.7 Microcapsule Market in India to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand from the Food Industry5.2.1.1.1 Growing Demand for Modified Functional Food Products5.2.1.2 High Demand from the Pharmaceutical Industry5.2.1.2.1 Controlled Drug Delivery5.2.1.2.2 Targeted Drug Delivery5.2.1.3 Rising Demand from the Agrochemical Sector5.2.1.3.1 Controlled Release Technique to Enhance the Efficiency of Agrochemicals5.2.1.3.2 Controlled Release Application for Convenience in Use5.2.1.3.3 Reduced Application Cost5.2.1.3.4 Increasing Environmental Concerns5.2.1.4 Increased R&D Activities for Process Efficiency to Enhance Market Penetration5.2.1.5 Widespread Applications of Microcapsules5.2.2 Opportunities5.2.2.1 Development of Advanced Technologies to Tap Niche Markets5.2.2.1.1 Need for Multi-Component Delivery Systems5.2.2.2 Emerging Economies to Provide High Growth Opportunities5.2.2.2.1 Government Support in Developing Countries5.2.3 Challenges5.2.3.1 Stability of Microencapsulated Ingredients in Varying Atmospheric Conditions5.2.3.2 Regulatory Hindrance5.2.3.3 Selection of Appropriate Technology and Shell Materials for Various Applications5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Food Industry5.5 Value Chain Analysis 6 Regulatory Framework Governing Microcapsule Market6.1 Introduction6.2 Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC)6.3 Joint Expert Committee on Food and Agriculture (JECFA)6.3.1 FDA6.3.2 European Commission6.4 Country-Wise Regulatory Authorities for Microencapsulation in Food6.4.1 North America6.4.1.1 US6.4.1.2 Canada6.4.2 Europe6.4.3 Asia Pacific6.4.3.1 Japan6.4.3.2 India6.4.3.3 China6.4.4 Rest of the World6.4.4.1 Brazil6.4.4.2 Australia & New Zealand 7 COVID-19 Impact on Microcapsule Market7.1 Introduction7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on Lives and Livelihood7.1.1.1 Loss of Life7.1.1.2 Economic Outlook by the International Monetary Fund (IMF)7.1.1.3 Stimulus Package by G-20 Countries7.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Microcapsule Market: Pharmaceutical Industry7.1.2.1 Introduction7.1.2.2 Impact on Value Chain: Raw Material Supply7.1.2.2.1 A Short-Term Hold on New Business Strategies7.1.2.2.2 New Business Opportunity for Small Scale Companies7.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Microcapsule Market: Food & Beverage Industry7.1.3.1 Introduction7.1.3.2 Growing Awareness About Functional & Fortified Food Products7.1.3.3 Surging Demand for Omega-3 and Natural Anti-Oxidants7.1.3.4 Ongoing Research Activities Supporting the Growth of Nutraceutical Food Products7.1.3.5 High Demand for Probiotic Supplements7.1.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Microcapsule Market: Textile Industry7.1.4.1 Declining Market for Fashion Clothing7.1.4.2 Continuously Operating Medical and Military Clothing Markets7.1.5 Conclusion 8 Microcapsule Market, by Technology8.1 Introduction8.2 Spray Technologies8.3 Emulsion Technologies8.4 Dripping Technologies8.5 Others 9 Microcapsule Market, by End-use Industry9.1 Introduction9.2 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare9.3 Food & Beverage9.4 Household & Personal Care9.5 Textile9.6 Agrochemical9.7 Others 10 Microcapsule Market, by Shell Material10.1 Introduction10.2 Melamine10.3 Non-Melamine 11 Microcapsule Market, by Core Material11.1 Introduction11.2 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare Drugs11.3 Food Additives11.4 Fragrances11.5 Agricultural Inputs11.6 Phase Change Materials11.7 Others 12 Microcapsule Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.3 Europe12.4 Asia Pacific12.5 South America12.6 Middle East & Africa 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Overview13.2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 201913.2.1 Visionary Leaders13.2.2 Innovators13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators13.2.4 Emerging Companies13.3 Competitive Benchmarking13.3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio13.3.2 Business Strategy Excellence13.4 Market Ranking of Key Players13.5 Competitive Scenario13.5.1 Expansions13.5.2 Acquisitions13.5.3 New Product Launches13.5.4 Partnerships13.5.5 Investments13.5.6 Joint Ventures13.5.7 Mergers13.5.8 Collaborations13.5.9 Agreements 13.5.10 Divestments 14 Company Profiles14.1 BASF SE14.2 Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.14.3 Syngenta Crop Protection AG14.4 Koninklijke DSM N.V.14.5 Givaudan SA14.6 Symrise AG14.7 Sensient Technologies Corporation14.8 Lycored Corp.14.9 Koehler Innovative Solutions14.10 Balchem Corporation14.11 Capsul SAS14.12 Tastetech Ltd.14.13 Microcapsules Technologies (MCT)14.14 Insilico Co. Ltd.14.15 International Flavors & Fragrances14.16 Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co. Ltd.14.17 Encapsys14.18 Arcade Beauty14.19 Reed Pacific14.20 Firmenich SA14.21 Other Companies14.21.1 Ronald T. Dodge Company14.21.2 Microtek Laboratories, Inc.14.21.3 Aveka, Inc.14.21.4 Innobio14.21.5 GAT Microencapsulation GmbH14.21.6 Brace GmbH14.21.7 Tagra Biotechnologies Ltd.

