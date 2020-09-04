World Market Outlook For The Self-Healing Materials Market To 2025 - Asia-Pacific To Witness The Highest Growth Rate

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-healing Materials Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-healing Materials Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global self-healing materials market is expected to grow with a CAGR greater than 20% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the increasing construction of roads in developing nations. However, declining automotive production is hindering the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends Self-Healing Polymers to Dominate the Market

Currently, among the types, self-healing polymers account for the major share of the market studied.

Self-healing polymer materials improve the functioning of various products while contributing to the extension of its life cycle.

The polymer mimics biological healing and repairs itself when it gets damaged, without the need for any external form of intervention for detection or repair.

In the construction industry, it is used in concrete to provide strength and increase the lifespan of buildings, bridges, etc. and in the electronics industry, it is used in screens and panels to prevent it from scratches.

Hence, owing to the increasing demand from the above-mentioned end-user industries, self-healing polymers are likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

In the recent past, Asia-Pacific witnessed significant growth in the demand for self-healing materials especially from countries like China and India .

witnessed significant growth in the demand for self-healing materials especially from countries like and . The consumption of self-healing materials in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow drastically, owing to the increasing lifespan, durability, safety, efficiency, and performance.

region is expected to grow drastically, owing to the increasing lifespan, durability, safety, efficiency, and performance. Countries like China and India are the leading market in this region due to the demand in the automotive, electronics, construction, and healthcare industries.

and are the leading market in this region due to the demand in the automotive, electronics, construction, and healthcare industries. Additionally, there has been increasing demand from the Southeast Asian countries for self-healing materials for usage in industries like construction, healthcare, etc.

Hence, owing to the above-mentioned reasons, Asia-Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

