World Market Outlook For Concentrated Solar Power 2020 - Industry Trends And Challenges

The concentrated solar power industry is bound to be one of the biggest and most efficient in the coming times ahead. If utilized to its full potential, it could end up providing for the world's 25% energy needs by 2050. Currently, there is over 25 GW of installed CSP capacity worldwide and more than 2000 MW under development. The CSP industry must continue to focus on lowering cost through deployment and technology improvement, particularly efficiency. Those cost reductions must also be clearly demonstrated to stakeholders. Major cost reductions will be achieved by capturing the lessons of early deployment. The CSP Industry should work pro-actively to leverage the lessons gained from publically funded early deployment to ensure they flow to the widest possible base within the constraints of competitive markets. Concentrating solar power's relatively low cost and ability to deliver power during periods of peak demand - when and where it's needed - means that it can be a major contributor to the world's future needs for distributed sources of energy.This report analyzes the Global Market for Concentrated Solar Power 2020. This research report is a comprehensive analytical compilation which analyzes the global market for CSP along with an analysis of the key markets. The report begins by taking a look at solar power and the impact of global climate change as well as the challenge of carbon emissions facing the world. It moves on to introduce the concept of concentrated solar power (CSP). We also explain the various types of CSP technologies available today.An analysis of the global market for CSP includes an industry analysis through statistics, a look at industry size, power generation from CSP worldwide as well as the installed capacity of CSP in key markets. Investments in the industry are also looked at, followed by an analysis of the major industry trends and challenges.Moving on to the analysis of key markets, the author analyzes CSP in Australia, China, India, South Africa, Spain and the US. For each market, the author looks at industry statistics, power generation from CSP, installed capacity of CSP, as well as the regulatory framework affecting the CSP industry in that country.Competition in the industry and an analysis of the major players wraps up this analytical offering on the global concentrated solar power industry.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary B. Solar Power & Climate ChangeB.1 What is Solar Power?B.2 Pros & Cons of Solar PowerB.3 Readily Available Solar PowerB.4 Rising Energy Consumption & the Challenge of Carbon Emissions C. Introduction to Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)C.1 Historical Perspective of Concentrating Solar PowerC.2 Theories Behind Solar Thermal Power ConversionC.3 Conversion of Solar Heat into ElectricityC.4 Requirement for Concentrating Solar PowerC.4.1 Sustaining the EcosystemC.4.2 Sustaining the Economics D. Types of CSP TechnologiesD.1 Technological OverviewD.2 Analysis of Central Receiver or Solar TowerD.3 Analysis of Parabolic TroughsD.4 Analysis of Parabolic DishD.5 Linear Fresnel Reflectors E. Global Market for Concentrated Solar PowerE.1 Industry OverviewE.2 Industry SizeE.3 Power Generation from Concentrated Solar PowerE.4 CSP Installed Capacity - Key MarketsE.5 Industry Investments F. Industry Trends & ChallengesF.1 Overview of TrendsF.2 Challenge of Grid ConnectivityF.3 Regulatory Support & Renewable Portfolio StandardsF.4 Financial IncentivesF.5 Project CancellationsF.6 Associated Costs G. Concentrated Solar Power in AustraliaG.1 Industry OverviewG.2 Power Generation from CSP in AustraliaG.3 Regulatory Framework H. Concentrated Solar Power in ChinaH.1 Industry OverviewH.2 Power Generation from CSP in ChinaH.3 Regulatory Framework I. Concentrated Solar Power in IndiaI.1 Industry OverviewI.2 Power Generation from CSP in IndiaI.3 Regulatory Framework J. Concentrated Solar Power in South AfricaJ.1 Industry OverviewJ.2 Power Generation from CSP in South AfricaJ.3 Regulatory Framework K. Concentrated Solar Power in SpainK.1 Industry OverviewK.2 Power Generation from CSP in SpainK.3 Regulatory Framework L. Concentrated Solar Power in the USL.1 Industry OverviewL.2 Power Generation from CSP in the USL.3 Regulatory FrameworkL.3.1 Federal RegulationsL.3.2 Regulatory Framework in CaliforniaL.3.3 Regulatory Framework in ColoradoL.3.4 Regulatory Framework in IowaL.3.5 Regulatory Framework in MinnesotaL.3.6 Regulatory Framework in NevadaL.3.7 Regulatory Framework in New JerseyL.3.8 Regulatory Framework in New YorkL.3.9 Regulatory Framework in OregonL.3.10 Regulatory Framework in TexasL.3.11 Regulatory Framework in Washington M. Concentrated Solar Power in Other MarketsM.1 Industry OverviewM.2 Power Generation from CSP in Other Markets N. Concentrated Solar Power & Impact on the Environment O. Competition in the Industry & Major PlayersO.1 Competition in the IndustryO.2 Abengoa Solar SAO.3 Acciona Energia SAO.4 Amonix, Inc.O.5 BrightSource IndustriesO.6 Coolearth SolarO.7 Enel SpAO.8 Florida Power & Light CompanyO.9 Sky Fuel IncO.10 Torresol Energy

