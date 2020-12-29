World Market Outlook For Advanced Glass By Glass Type, Function And Verticals 2020-2030, Featuring Key Players Asahi Glass Co., Corning Inc., Koch Industries And Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

DUBLIN, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Glass Market by Glass Type, Function, Verticals - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Advanced Glass Market was valued at USD 57.66 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 110.26 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030.Advanced glass is manufactured using natural gas, soda-ash, and silica sand. The glass undergoes various chemical and mechanical procedures, depending on its application. This type of glass has numerous advantages including resistance to ultra-violet rays, sound reduction, UV protection, high durability and thus provides improved safety and security. Advanced glasses are widely employed in different industries such as aerospace & defence, automotive, construction, electronics, lighting, optics, and sports. Market Dynamics and TrendsA surge in urbanization have been increasing the need for the construction of residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructures. Also, growing demand for advanced infrastructures and modern architectures is boosting the market growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of advanced glass in optics, lighting, electronic gadgets, home appliances, and other cutting-edge technologies are propelling the market.However, high cost of raw materials and less accessibility of the glass are expected to hinder the global advanced glass market during the forecast period. Conversely, factors such as rising demand for value-added materials in infrastructure development, stringent building & automobile safety codes, and high investments in R&D activities are creating lucrative opportunities in the market. Market Segmentations and Scope of the Study:The advanced glass market has been segmented in terms of type, function, end user vertical, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into laminated glass, coated glass, toughened glass, and others. The other types of advanced glass include chemically strengthened glass, ceramic glass, and filter glass. On the basis of function, the market is divided into optics & lighting, high performance, safety & security, solar control, and others. In terms of verticals, the market is classified as construction, electronics, aerospace & defense, automotive, sports & leisure, and others. The construction segment is sub-segmented into residential & commercial construction, infrastructure construction, and industrial construction. Based on geography, the global advanced glass market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Geographical Analysis North America is the leading consumer of advanced glass, and hence it is expected to hold a dominant share of the market throughout the forecast period. Growth in the construction of energy efficient buildings, high R&D investments, increasing consumer awareness and technological advancements fuel the market growth in the region.The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising infrastructure expenditure, increasing demand for highly precise structured glasses, proliferating automobile sales, and growing vehicle manufacturing capacities. Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction 2. Market Snapshot, 2019- 2030 Million Usd 3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis 4. Market Dynamics 5. Global Advanced Glass Market, by Function 6. Global Advanced Glass Market, by Product Type 7. Global Advanced Glass Market, by End-User Industry 8. Global Advanced Glass Market, by Region 9. Company Profiles

Advanced Glass & Mirror Inc.

Asahi Glass Co.

Corning Inc.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd.

Huihua Glass Co. Limited

Koch Industries

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint Gobain

Sisecam Group

Tyneside Safety Glass

