World Market Outlook For Acne Therapeutics Market 2020-2025 - Topical Medications Is Set To Be The Fastest Growing Sector

The key factors propelling the growth of the acne therapeutics market are increasing sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy lifestyles, the rise in disposable income of consumers, increasing awareness about upcoming trends in acne treatments, and high prevalence of acne, globally.

The diet and nutrient intake determine the overall health of an individual. The food that is high in refined carbohydrates increases insulin, which results in hormonal problems, promoting acne formation.

More than 90% of the world's population is found to be affected by acne at some point in their life. In the United States , there are 60 million people suffering from acne problems. This includes all grades of acne, from the mild, occasional breakout to more severe conditions. Of the 60 million, 20% have some form of acne bad enough that it results in scarring of the skin. Therefore, there is increasing adoption of acne therapeutics, which helps in driving the overall market.

Key Market Trends Topical is the Segment Under Administration that is Expected to Grow the FastestThe utilization rate of topical medications for acne treatment is high, owing to the high availability of these acne products, with a high success rate and lesser side effects. These agents are directly applied to the skin and need to be used continuously for longer periods of time, from several weeks to months, to get effective results. There are topical antibiotics, retinoids, and other products, like azelaic acid and benzoyl peroxides, which are available in the form of gels, lotions, and creams. Asia-Pacific Holds the Fastest Growth and is Expected to follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, due to increasing sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy food habits. Prosperity and a faster pace of life have changed the Chinese eating habits. Eating too much with high amounts of fat and calories and exercising less have led to an increase in obesity and acne problems. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR, due to the increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness about safe acne medication products. Key Topics Covered: 1 INTRODUCTION 2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 4 MARKET DYNAMICS4.1 Market Overview4.2 Market Drivers4.2.1 Increasing Sedentary Lifestyle and Unhealthy Food Habits4.2.2 Increasing Awareness About Current and Upcoming Acne Treatments4.2.3 High Global Acne Prevalence4.3 Market Restraints4.3.1 Safety Issues Regarding the Products4.3.2 Entry of Generics in the Market4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 5 MARKET SEGMENTATION5.1 By Treatment5.2 By Route of Administration5.3 Geography 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE6.1 Company Profiles6.1.1 Cipher Pharmaceuticals6.1.2 GlaxoSmithKline PLC6.1.3 Bayer AG6.1.4 Teva Pharmaceuticals6.1.5 Ranbaxy (Sun Pharmaceuticals)6.1.6 Allergan PLC6.1.7 F. Hoffmann-la Roche Ltd6.1.8 Nestle SA (Galderma)6.1.9 Johnson & Johnson 6.1.10 Bausch Health Companies Inc. 7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDSFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6aq1wj

