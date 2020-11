World Market Forecasts For Sustainable Masterbatch To 2025: Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sustainable Masterbatch Market: Focus on Product, End-Use and Application, and Country-Level Analysis, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sustainable Masterbatch Market: Focus on Product, End-Use and Application, and Country-Level Analysis, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sustainable masterbatch market is mainly attributed due to the increased demand for bioplastics, biodegradable plastics, and more sustainable solutions in multiple application areas such as medical, packaging, agriculture, and automotive. Additionally, the implementation of government laws and regulations across the globe that limits the production of conventional masterbatches by encouraging the production of bioplastics has also been a major factor in driving the demand for sustainable masterbatches. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness has resulted in increased demand for sustainable solutions in different domains, thereby increasing the applications of bio-based plastics and other sustainable solutions in the masterbatch industry. The increasing emphasis on advanced and innovative technologies and products in the sustainable masterbatch industry creates several opportunities for the manufacturers to expand their revenue stream and product portfolios.

The global sustainable masterbatch market accounted for $538.8 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $934.8 million by 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.62% during the forecast period 2020-2025. The market growth is mainly attributed to the rising number of applications for sustainable masterbatch, increasing adoption and awareness rates, and heavy investments made in the research and development of sustainable solutions in the masterbatch industry and its development. In addition, governments are coming up with policies and laws to encourage the adoption of sustainable masterbatch, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

COVID-19 has hit the sustainable masterbatch industry hard in terms of raw-material and additives availability, transportation, and in maintaining a smooth supply-demand. The unavailability of sufficient additives has created an imbalance in supply for medium-scale manufacturers as well as small scale and medium scale end-users.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What was the revenue generated by the global sustainable masterbatch market in 2018, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by the market by 2025?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global sustainable masterbatch market?

How is the global sustainable masterbatch market expected to grow during the forecast period, based on segments such as:

Region ( North America , Europe , U.K., China , Asia-Pacific and Japan , Rest-of-the-World)?

, , U.K., , and , Rest-of-the-World)? What are the key development strategies implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory implications in developed and developing regions for sustainable masterbatch?

Which are the leading players with significant offerings to the global sustainable masterbatch market? What is the current market dominance for each of these leading players?

Competitive Landscape

Earlier, the applications of sustainable masterbatch were limited to packaging and medical industries, but with the innovation and development of new bioplastics such as PBAT, the capabilities of the sustainable masterbatch have been increasing. The sustainable masterbatches manufactured currently can withstand significantly higher temperatures as compared to their predecessors from over three to four years. Moreover, now the sustainable masterbatches are being used in agricultural and automotive industries as well.

Continuous product expansions (launches and enhancements), partnerships, and collaborations are some of the business strategies executed in the sustainable masterbatch market. Several companies, including BASF SE, Avient Corporation, Ampacet Corporation, Cabot Corporation and Americhem, Inc., have been involved in product launches and enhancements. Sukano AG and Akro Plastics GmbH are continuously working on expanding their product portfolios.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets1.1 Industry Outlook1.2 Business Dynamics

2 Application2.1 Demand Analysis of Sustainable Masterbatch (by End Use)2.1.1 End-Use Industry2.1.1.1 Packaging2.1.1.2 Medical2.1.1.3 Automotive2.1.1.4 Agriculture2.1.1.5 Others (3D Printing, Textiles, and Consumer Goods)

3 Products3.1 Types of Plastics for Sustainable Masterbatch3.1.1 Polylactic Acid (PLA)3.1.2 Polybutylene adipate-co-terephthalate (PBAT)3.1.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)3.1.4 Starch Blends3.1.5 Polyethylene (PE)3.1.6 Others (PBS, PHB, PHA, PP, and Others)

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles5.1 Competitive Benchmarking5.1.1 The quadrant is divided into four parts:5.2 Company Profiles5.2.1 BASF SE5.2.2 Cabot Corporation5.2.3 Avient Corporation5.2.4 Ampacet Corporation5.2.5 Americhem, Inc.5.2.6 Silvergate Plastics5.2.7 CONSTAB Polyolefin Additives GmbH5.2.8 Sukano AG5.2.9 GABRIEL-CHEMIE GmbH 5.2.10 Italmaster Belgium NV 5.2.11 Tosaf Compounds Ltd. 5.2.12 Rapid Colour Services Ltd 5.2.13 Polyvel Inc. 5.2.14 FKuR Kunststoff GmbH 5.2.15 Akro Plastic Gmbh

6 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/retlum

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-market-forecasts-for-sustainable-masterbatch-to-2025-competitive-benchmarking--company-profiles-301165787.html

SOURCE Research and Markets