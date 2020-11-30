World Market For Pressure-Sensitive Graphic Films - Key Opportunities For Converters And Material Suppliers

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pressure-sensitive Graphic Films Market 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Pressure-sensitive Graphic Films Market 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a current market overview and highlights trends and opportunities for converters and material suppliers.

The report covers the structure of the industry with particular reference to material suppliers and pressure-sensitive laminators. The global market and regional markets are segmented by material type and by application segment.

Suppliers and converters at all levels of the value chain can benefit from this up-to-date, focused analysis of the trends and developments taking place. The report uses the value chain as a powerful tool to analyze the global market and the four main regional markets.The emphasis of this study is on pressure-sensitive laminates used for graphic films applications. It does not include laminates for over-lamination or mounting, paper laminates, or non-adhesive materials like banners, paper, canvas etc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Global Market Structure and Value Chain3.1 Market Structure3.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers3.1.2 Pressure-sensitive Laminators3.1.3 Distribution and Converting 4. Global Demand for Pressure-sensitive Graphic Film Materials4.1 Overall Market Size4.2 Geographic Breakdown4.3 Breakdown by End-use Market Segments4.4 Breakdown by Film Material Usage4.5 Market Trends and Characteristics 5. Regional Demand for Pressure-sensitive Film Graphic Film Materials5.1 Asian Market5.2 North American Market5.3 European Market5.4 South American Market 6. Printing & Converting Technology6.1 Offset printing6.2 Screen Printing6.3 Computer Cutting6.4 Digital Printing6.4.1 Wide-format Inkjet Technology6.4.2 Aqueous Inkjet6.4.3 Solvent-based Inkjet6.4.4 UV Inkjet6.4.5 Flatbed Inkjet 7. Material Trends7.1 Film7.1.1 Cast Vinyl Film7.1.2 Calendered Vinyl Film7.1.3 Engineered Films7.1.4 Other Films7.2 Adhesives7.3 Release Liner 8. Company Profiles8.1 Film Manufacturers8.2 Adhesive Laminators8.3 Distributors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y154t5

