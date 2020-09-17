World LPG Market Outlook 2020 - Identifying Demand-Side Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LPG Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "LPG Market Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Featuring proprietary supply, demand and trade forecasts, this new outlook provides insight into changing trends and market patterns, allowing market participants to identify and take advantage of opportunities in the global LPG market. The LPG Market Outlook provides a reliable, forward-looking perspective that empowers users to make critical business decisions with confidence.

Market Insight

The LPG Market Outlook identifies where patterns of demand are changing, when demand is likely to be higher, the timing of market dynamics, the scope of shifts in demand and forward-looking arbitrage opportunities.

Identifying Demand-Side Opportunities

The LPG Market Outlook includes 18-month demand forecasts for all major LPG importers, allowing market participants to focus on countries where there may be opportunities to sell. Information about demand changes due to seasonality, petrochemical expansions, turnarounds and overall growth high-light opportunities in importing countries.

The LPG Market Outlook identifies where patterns of demand are changing, when demand is likely to be higher, the timing of markets dynamics, the scope of shifts in demand and forward-looking arbitrage opportunities. LPG Market Outlook includes insight on trade patterns and flows, exports and imports by country and region.

In addition to the monthly report, clients receive an Excel data supplement with supply by source, total trade and domestic demand for key countries, enabling users to adjust the forecasts in line with their own books.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Overview Norway / Russia United States Italy /UK Portugal / Japan India / Canada Economics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spsi2p

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-lpg-market-outlook-2020---identifying-demand-side-opportunities-301133477.html

SOURCE Research and Markets