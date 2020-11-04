World Low Cost Airlines Market Overview 2020: How Leading Players Can Better Meet Customer Needs

DUBLIN, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Low Cost Airlines Market - Market Overview and Insights for Low-Cost Airlines to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The Low-Cost Airline Market report provides in-depth analysis of the key market trends that are shaping the future of this segment and an analysis of the low-cost airline market globally. Detailed market insight is provided on the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. It also features profiles of some of the segment's leading players and looks at how companies can better meet their customers' needs. Key Highlights

The ban on air travel for several months on both domestic and international flights severely impacted the aviation industry in 2020. Restrictions have been lifted in a phased manner, yet many customers still refrain from traveling unless it is absolutely necessary.

Business travel is anticipated to take longer to recover than VFR and leisure. Travelers may still choose to fly for personal reasons post-pandemic. Companies on the other hand are likely to reduce their budgets for business travel saving costs, instead utilizing technology for meetings, etc.

United States (US) continues to hold its top spot in terms of seats sold in the world, followed by Spain and the UK. The increase in the number of seats sold is primarily attributed to the expansion of ultra low-cost carriers such as Spirit and Allegiant.

(US) continues to hold its top spot in terms of seats sold in the world, followed by and the UK. The increase in the number of seats sold is primarily attributed to the expansion of ultra low-cost carriers such as Spirit and Allegiant. COVID-19 has caused colossal damage for the entire aviation industry, but low-cost airlines may be in a better position in comparison to full-service carriers. LCC's generally over more short-haul routes including domestic travel.

