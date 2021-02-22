World Location Analytics Market To Reach $28.3 Billion By 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Location Analytics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Location Analytics estimated at US$10.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.2% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.The Location Analytics market in the U. S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.9% and 12.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Alteryx, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Esri

Galigeo

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pitney Bowes, Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

TIBCO Software, Inc.

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Location Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

TABLE 1: Location Analytics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

TABLE 2: Location Analytics Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 3: Software (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 4: Software (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 7: Indoor (Location Positioning) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 8: Indoor (Location Positioning) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 9: Outdoor (Location Positioning) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 10: Outdoor (Location Positioning) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 11: On-Premises (Deployment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 12: On-Premises (Deployment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

TABLE 13: Hosted (Deployment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

TABLE 14: Hosted (Deployment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country:2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hqh6kx

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-location-analytics-market-to-reach-28-3-billion-by-2027--301232363.html

SOURCE Research and Markets