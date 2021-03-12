World Infant Formula Market Outlook 2021-2025 - Increasing Preference Towards Imported Infant Formula In China

DUBLIN, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infant Formula Market (By Product & Distribution Channel): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

The global infant formula market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the period spanning 2021-2025. The market in 2025 is predicted to be valued at US$93.33 billion. Factors that supported growth in the global infant formula market are increasing female participation in the workforce, growth in middle class population and a rise in e-commerce sales. The market growth is expected to be hindered by declining fertility rate and stringent regulations. However, the market is forecast to experience growth related to key trends like growing awareness about feeding baby foods and growing adoption of probiotics in infant formula.

The global infant formula market by product can be segmented as follows: toddler (1-2 months), standard (0-6 months), follow-on (6-12 months) and special (Premature & Allergic). In 2020, the dominant share of the market was held by toddler infant formula, followed by standard and follow-on infant formula. On the basis of distribution channel, the global infant formula market can be segmented into the following categories: hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores and pharmacy/medical stores. The dominant share of the market in 2020 was held by the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment.

The global infant formula market by region can be segmented into the following six regions: China, Asia Pacific (ex. China), Europe, North America, Latin America and MEA. In 2020, the dominant share of the global infant formula market was held by China, followed by Asia Pacific (ex. China) and Europe. The abolishment of one child policy in China was the one major factor that supported growth in China infant formula market. China is predicted to acquire a dominant share in the global infant formula market, supported by various factors like increasing birth rates and growing preference for infant formula by working women.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global infant formula market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets ( China , Asia Pacific (ex. China ), Europe , North America , Latin America and MEA) have been analyzed.

, (ex. ), , , and MEA) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Nestle S.A., Danone S.A., Abbott Laboratories, Royal FrieslandCampina, Reckitt Benckiser and Kraft Heinz) are also presented in detail.

1.1 Baby Food1.2 Infant Formula1.3 Infant Formula Value Chain Analysis1.4 Advantages of Infant Formula

2.1 Impact on Global Economy2.2 Impact on Birth Rate2.3 Surging Unemployment

3.1 Global Baby Food Market by Value3.2 Global Baby Food Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global Baby Food Market by Product Type3.4 Asia Pacific Baby Food Market by Value3.5 Asia Pacific Baby Food Market Forecast by Value

4.1 Infant Formula Market by Value4.2 Infant Formula Market Forecast by Value4.3 Infant Formula Market by Volume4.4 Infant Formula Market Forecast by Volume4.5 Infant Formula Market Value by Product4.6 Infant Formula Market by Distribution Channel4.7 Infant Formula Market Value by Region

5.1 China5.2 Asia Pacific (Ex. China)5.3 Europe5.4 North America5.5 Latin America5.6 MEA

6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Rising Number of Females in the Workforce6.1.2 Surge in E-Commerce Sales6.1.3 Emerging Middle Class Population6.1.4 Increasing Disposable Income6.1.5 Escalating Economic Growth6.1.6 Rising Prevalence of Suboptimal Breastfeeding6.2 Key Trends and Developments6.2.1 Increasing Preference Towards Imported Infant Formula in China6.2.2 Rising Adoption of Probiotics in Infant Formula6.2.3 Increasing Awareness About Feeding Baby Foods6.3 Challenges6.3.1 Declining Birth Rate6.3.2 Decreasing Fertility Rate6.3.3 Stringent Regulations6.3.4 Dominance of Infant Formula Alternatives

7.1 Global Market7.2 Asia Pacific7.3 North America7.4 Europe7.5 Latin America7.6 MEA

