World HVAC Equipment Market Outlook To 2025 And The Impact Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global HVAC Equipment Market Report 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the global HVAC equipment industry. Demand for HVAC equipment is segmented by product, market, and global geographic region. Historical data (2010, 2015, and 2020) and forecasts for 2025 and 2030 are presented for HVAC equipment demand and shipments are presented in current US dollars (including inflation) at the global, regional, and country regions.

HVAC equipment discussed includes:

Room air conditioners (both window units and through-the-wall air conditioners)

Heat pumps: Air source heat pumps (also known as conventional heat pumps), including split heat pumps and packaged heat pumps and Geothermal heat pumps (including both ground source and water source types), which include closed loop and open loops systems

Unitary air conditioners (including split, multi-split and single package units)

Boilers, including: Cast iron and steel types, District heating boilers, including large-scale boilers and series of large-scale central boilers that generate hot water to provide heat for an industrial complex or a densely populated urban area

Warm air furnaces, also known as forced air furnaces

Other HVAC equipment, including absorption chillers, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, liquid chillers, packaged terminal air conditioners, and room and zone heaters

Data are further segmented by residential and nonresidential markets:

Residential

Single-family detached houses

Single-family attached houses (e.g., townhouses)

Apartment or condominium buildings with multiple dwelling units

Manufactured homes, which are housing units constructed on a permanent chassis with wheels for on-road transportation to the site at which the unit will be placed

Nonresidential

Institutional buildings (e.g., healthcare and educational facilities, religious establishments)

Office and commercial structures (e.g., data centers, office buildings, retail establishments, hospitality facilities, warehousing and storage facilities not located on industrial sites, and other commercial structures such as banks and theaters)

Industrial facilities (e.g., manufacturing plants and associated offices)

Other nonresidential structures such as airport and bus terminals, recreational buildings, police stations, fire stations, and prisons

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Overview

Impact on the Economy

Impact on the Construction Industry

Impact on the Global HVAC Equipment Industry

3. Overview

Study Scope

Historical Trends

Demand Outlook

Demand by Region

Demand by Product

Demand by Market

Shipments by Region

International Trade

Pricing Patterns

4. Factors Impacting Demand

Technology & Product Innovation

Smart Technology

Sensor Technology

Dual Fuel Technology

Sustainability Issues

Montreal Protocol & Kigali Amendments

Regulations & Alternative Refrigerants

Energy Costs, Efficiency & the Renewable Energy Directive

Other Factors

Climate

Culture

Urbanization Trends

Building Construction & Design

5. Room Air Conditioners

6. Heat Pumps

7. Unitary Air Conditioners

8. Central Heating Boilers

9. Warm Air Furnaces

10. Other HVAC Equipment (Chillers, Humidity Control, Zone Heating)

11. Residential HVAC Equipment

12. Nonresidential HVAC Equipment

13. North America

14. Central & South America

15. Western Europe

16. Eastern Europe

17. Asia/Pacific

18. Africa/Mideast

19. Industry Structure

Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Mergers & Acquisitions

Marketing

Trade & Industry Associations

Distribution

List of Industry Participants

