World Green Economy Summit 2021 Concludes With 7th Dubai Declaration

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme 'Galvanising Action for a Sustainable Recovery,' Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the World Green Economy Organization organised 7 th World Green Economy Summit (WGES). It brought together prominent speakers and officials and was centred around four themes: Youth; Innovation and Smart Technologies; Green Economy and Policies; and Green Finance.

WGES concluded with HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD&CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of WGES, announcing Dubai Declaration 2021.

Dubai Declaration

We recognise that climate change is an urgent global threat with impacts that reach beyond the environment agenda to include economic, social, and environmental challenges.

We acknowledge that sustainable and green recovery should steer our efforts to rebuild the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as to limit the temperature increase to well below 2°C aiming for 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, in line with the Paris Agreement " COP21 ".

". We encourage inclusive partnerships in which governments, businesses and civil society are part of collective action, for current and future generations.

We encourage further support towards low carbon transition by developing a strategy and a roadmap for green hydrogen in Dubai .

. The World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) will continue as the leading platform and partnership enabler for international cooperation, knowledge-sharing and technology transfer between developed and developing countries, taking account of the special needs and circumstances of Least Developed Countries and Small Island Developing States, aiming to promote design and implementation of green economy policies at national, regional and global levels.

We look forward to the fulfillment of commitments to the goals of the Paris Agreement, while rendering our full support for a successful UNFCCC COP26 to be held in November 2021 in Scotland .

to be held in in . We will coordinate and align the regional response to climate change for an effective implementation of the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and other national climate strategies and policies through UNFCCC WGEO Regional Collaboration Centre in Dubai , during MENA Climate Week 2022. This will coincide with the next World Green Economy Summit in Expo 2020 Dubai in March 2022 .

