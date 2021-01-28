World Giants Categorically Mark The Decisive 'Top Of The Top 10', Stephen Soldz, Bilquis Edhi And Yanghee Lee Titled Persons Of The Decade

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A domino effect verdict announced today, pixelate ten extravagantly towering silhouettes who solidified the rock-solid images and inimitable descriptions onto the large canvas of the first two decades of the 21 st...

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A domino effect verdict announced today, pixelate ten extravagantly towering silhouettes who solidified the rock-solid images and inimitable descriptions onto the large canvas of the first two decades of the 21 st century. They are the ones who stood out of 190 countries by virtue of the impact they have had on munificent realms and bounteous vistas of the first bi-decadal course of the new century and the new millennium as well. As per the domino effect verdict concerning the IH© international opinion poll outcomes; Stephen Soldz, an upright ethicist and moralist from the US, Ms. Bilquis Edhi, an unparalleled noted humanitarian from Pakistan and Prof. Yanghee Lee, the fabled unsurpassed human rights rapporteur of the UN, have evidently stretched and segmented the top of the decade's impact hallmarks and the opinion poll's top 'tri-archy' as well. Henceforth, by virtue of their resolute determinations, merited uprightness and humane fortitudes, as well as on the very basis of the verdict by the global audience - all three forthrightly stand out to be at, and categorically mark the decisive 'top of the top ten' of the planet.

Besides these upmost stalwarts, seven other true patrons of change, the flag-bearers of righteousness and the domino effect architects of the 'Top-10' of 'Impact Hierarchy' of the decade are those who although didn't paramount the voting round-up, but are nonetheless impact worthy by the entire means and measures at the canvas fixed up as well as the reference value dealt with. Those enlisted as the top ten include:

Dr. Muang Zarni— Human Rights Activist ( Myanmar)

Graca Machel—An Advocate of Women & Children Rights ( Mozambique)

Greta Thunberg— The Youngest Climate Activist ( Sweden)

Jacinda Ardern—40th Prime Minister of New Zealand ( New Zealand)

Maggie Doyne—Founder of The BlinkNow Foundation ( Nepal)

Prof. Aurangzeb Hafi—Erudite, Polymath, Discoverer ( Pakistan)

Pushpa Basnet— Social Worker ( Nepal)

The remaining ten of the 20 finalists categorized as the domino effect runners up include:

Ban Ki Moon—Former UN Sec. Gen ( South Korea)

Dr. Francois Englert— Scientist, Discoverer ( Belgium)

Dr. Neil Turok — Physicist, Theorist ( South Africa)

Dr. Peter Higgs— Scientist, Discoverer ( United Kingdom)

Engin Altan Duzyatan— Television Actor, World Celebrity ( Turkey)

Kofi Annan— Former UN Sec. Gen ( Ghana)

Nitesh Jangir — Student, Inventor ( India)

Rayvon Stewart— Student, Inventor ( Jamaica)

Steve Brachman— Journalist (US)

In the category of literary works the top triarchy comprises:

A Hard Look into the Genesis of Myanmar's Genocide

Behr-e-Sarab Dar Chashm-e-Aab

Impact of War on Children

A global audience perspective-based online opinion poll was carried out in assorted institutions and disciplines to vote for the "Person of the Decade", based upon the impact value the person holds. Fairly dealt, judiciously apportioned and equitably dispensed - irrespective of the color or nation or the geography or location, the finalists were shortlisted out of over 1.6 million notables with diverse backgrounds and from over 190 countries. Subsequently, the finalists were presented to the global audience to pick out the person of their choice by voting on www.impacthallmarks.org in different sections and categories, which were based upon 20 themes and their corresponding impact values that were categorized by the "Bi-Decadal Impacts Gazette©" and the 'Impact Hallmarks© [IH]' that are chronicling the categorical enlistees of 1 st of the 21 st Century Gazette in London, UK.

With utmost neutrality, plausible competency and best probable objectivity oriented fair play, the preliminary web-based screening was carried out with the emblem-ethos of IH©, "valuing the impact value". The shortlisting process covered certain personalities, objects, contributions, happenings, resolutions, movements and events, after cautious and careful considerations integrated with extensive institutional and academic reviews of the domino effect reference value primarily based upon the themes categorized. Afterwards, the outcomes were thoroughly brought forth in place of an opinion poll for the global audience in order to have their own say about "who did what" - "how did it impact the others"?. In addition, the indispensable core consideration was the extent that determines the scope and magnitude to which the person or the object under consideration impacted the lives of people in every walk of life.

The whole discourse was, in fact, a proceeding towards the first of the 21st century's bidecadal gazette - in order to ascertain the merit-bound featuring of persons and works of significance - comprising the notables having origins and roots across the geographical and cultural boundaries.

The successive outcomes withstand to be mentioned in the global encyclopedic references as well as the international history archives as those who impacted the world the most during the course of the first two decades of the new century and the new millennium as well.

The 20 finalists for the slots of the Person of the Decade and runners up were selected from amongst 1.6 million contenders from all over the world. The shortlisting and the decade poll conjointly divulged world giants, who are the true architects of change and the real hall-markers of the decade long impacts.

The profiles of the legendary finalists would soon be chronicled at www.topwenty2020.global with the ethos-emblem "lets worth the impact-worthy. "

Details of the verdict and the gazette are scheduled to be aired within a timeframe of 10-15 days.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-giants-categorically-mark-the-decisive-top-of-the-top-10-stephen-soldz-bilquis-edhi-and-yanghee-lee-titled-persons-of-the-decade-301217662.html

SOURCE Impact Hallmarks