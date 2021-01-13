World Furniture Outlook Report 2021-2022: Prospects For 100 Countries

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Furniture Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Furniture Outlook 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Report World Furniture Outlook provides status and prospects of the world furniture sector.This edition, World Furniture Outlook 2021, provides an overview of the global furniture sector through historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption, imports, exports 2010-2019 and 2020 preliminary estimates) and prospects of the furniture market for the years 2021 and 2022 for 100 countries.The publisher constantly monitors the international trade of furniture including unpredictable circumstances and uncertainties affecting the global market scenario. Furniture market forecasts for 100 countries included in this study reflect in-depth knowledge of the markets and its ongoing evaluation. This market research report includes:

Growth of furniture imports worldwide and the role of furniture exporting countries in the marketplace

Market shares of the major furniture exporters by geographical region

Analysis of the openness of furniture markets that covers the past decade, with trade balance, imports/consumption and exports/production ratios.

Statistics and outlook data are also available in a country format:

Origin of furniture imports

Destination of furniture exports

Historical series on furniture production

Historical series on furniture market size

Historical series on furniture trade

Country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context

The 100 country summary tables also include:

Total household consumption expenditure

Total GNP at purchasing power parity

Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity

Key Topics Covered:

PART I: THE WORLD FURNITURE OUTLOOK1. Summary

Basic data of the global furniture market up to 2020

World economy and furniture outlook 2021-2022 for 100 countries

2. The world furniture market

Overview of furniture production and trade, world geographic regions and trade areas

3. Market shares of the leading furniture exporting countries

The main furniture exporting countries and the opening of furniture markets. Historical series.

4. The international scenario

The world economy and prospects of the furniture sector up to 2022

PART II: WORLD FURNITURE INDICATORS1. World Tables

Overview of the world furniture industry Production, Exports, Consumption and Imports

Furniture exports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)

Furniture imports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)

The opening of the furniture markets: 2011-2019 and 2020 preliminary estimates

Growth of exports, 40 major exporting countries

Growth of imports, 40 major importing countries

World furniture trade. Destination of exports and origin of imports

Furniture market outlook 2021-2022 (alphabetical order and ranking by level of furniture consumption)

2. Country Tables for 100 countries

For each country:

Furniture production, exports, imports, consumption for the time series 2010-2019 and 2020 preliminary estimates

Economic indicators (population, area, total and per capita GNP, household consumption expenditure, data at purchasing power parity)

Real growth of furniture consumption: 2021-2022 forecasts

Exchange rates

Furniture trading partners

Appendix: Methodology, notes, presentation conventions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b3uugz

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-furniture-outlook-report-2021-2022-prospects-for-100-countries-301207348.html

SOURCE Research and Markets