World Financial Group Already Breaking Records In 2021

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past several months, World Financial Group's independent agents and representatives have set company records in a variety of key business metrics, in particular with more than 299,000 policies sold and over 225,000 new individuals joining World Financial Group in a 12-month period. These results represent a 24% year-over-year increase in policies sold and reflect the efforts of our licensed agents to protect and educate over 1.3 million people, including families, individuals, and businesses.

"Our agents and representatives have hit the ground running in 2021," said Tom Dempsey, President of World Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC and CEO of World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada Inc. "Despite the continuing issues from COVID-19 and limitations on meeting people in person, they still managed to help individuals and families obtain life insurance or other financial products they need to move toward a more sound financial future. In March alone, they placed more than 74,000 policies."

There is also momentum in the number of entrepreneurs who are becoming independent financial business owners with the company, with more than 50,000 life licensed agents across the United States and Canada.

