World Finance's 2021 Summer Issue Is Released Today - Featuring In-depth Analysis And High-quality Editorial Content On A Wide Variety Of Interesting Financial Topics

LONDON, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The eagerly anticipated summer issue of World Finance magazine has been released today. Featured on the front cover is Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, the Governor of Akwa Ibom state in Nigeria. Our profile of this man looks at the mission he has embarked upon to lead economic transformation through a series of projects.

Elsewhere in the magazine, we look at how the World Trade Organisation's outdated mechanisms have been exposed by the rise of 'vaccine nationalism,' prompting many members to call for reform. Alex Katsomitros explores whether the WTO can adapt to the post-pandemic era.

Investor enthusiasm for environmental social governance is at an all time high and, by contrast, companies that have not established a positive ESG profile look certain to be left behind as the tide turns against them. Ruth Kibble explores how ethics have become as important as the bottom line.

Meanwhile, Laura French explores how an expertly executed branding campaign has the power to transform the fortunes of a company and, in some cases, successfully introduce that firm into the global consciousness.

Additionally, wealthier countries are buying their way to a fully vaccinated population while others fall behind; Natalie Keffler discusses how developing countries desperately need support if we are to bring an end to the global pandemic.

Other topics covered in the summer edition of World Finance include a profile of Citigroups's new CEO, Jane Fraser, Amsterdam's re-emergence as a financial hub, the growth of NFTs, commercial property, artificial intelligence and private equity.

To read about all of this and more, pick up the latest issue of World Finance magazine, available in print, on tablet and online now.

