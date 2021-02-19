World Emergency Department Information Systems Market Outlook To 2027 - Increase In Health Insurance Coverage Number In The US To Bolster Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emergency Department Information Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Emergency Department Information Systems estimated at US$513.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.5% CAGR and reach US$390.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Clinical Documentation segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.The Emergency Department Information Systems market in the U. S. is estimated at US$151.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 12.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.8% CAGR.In the global E-Prescribing segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$82.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$225.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$160.2 Million by the year 2027. The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed. Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Emergency Department Information System Market to Witness Rapid Growth

Emergency Department Information System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Data-Driven Technologies to Bolster Market Demand

Global Emergency Department Information System Market: Percentage Sales Volume by Leading Market Players: 2018

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Healthcare Expenditure to Support Market Demand

Growing Ageing Population to Drive Demand

Increase in Health Insurance Coverage Number in the US to Bolster Growth

Gains in EHRS Adoption due to Implementation of Hitech Act to Support Market Demand

Adverse Safety and Quality Implications due to EDIS, Hinder Market Growth

Skill Shortage in IT-Healthcare to Drive Emergency Department Information System Installations

Skill Shortage of Health Aides in the US: 2025

Total Workforce in Healthcare Sector Per Million Population

Increasing Rate of Returns for EDIS to Bolster Market Growth

Emerging Economies Support Market Growth

Inclination towards Patient-Centric Approach to Bode-Well for EDIS Market

A Glance into Emergency Department Information System

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

