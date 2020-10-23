World Electric Vehicles (EV) Batteries And Materials Report 2020: In The Short Term, Demand For EVs Will Likely Grow More Rapidly Than Demand For Conventional Vehicles

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EV Batteries and Materials: Technology, Trends, and Market Forecasts" report from The Information Network has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Although global economic uncertainties have mounted amid the COVID-19 outbreak, we expect structural EV demand growth to remain intact. In the short term, demand for EVs will likely grow more rapidly than demand for conventional vehicles. Furthermore, major automakers, including Volkswagen, are unlikely to change their EV strategies.In 2020-2021, we believe global EV demand will primarily come from Europe, where new EV model launches should expand despite uncertainties over the easing of environmental regulations. In the US, growth is likely to be driven by Tesla. China should also exhibit robust demand, supported by the extension of subsidies. In particular, as Tesla gains a bigger foothold in the country, global and local automakers will likely take more aggressive action. Through this process, we believe China will transition from a subsidy-driven to a private demand-driven EV market.In the short term, we think the gap in EV competitiveness among automakers will widen amid the economic slowdown. EV competitiveness comes mainly from the adoption of a dedicated platform, economies of scale, and improved management in batteries. As such, we believe capital power and investments will likely grow in importance.In 2022-23, we expect battery prices to decline. For its Chinese models, Tesla plans to adopt cell-to-pack battery technology with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathodes. LFP batteries have lower energy density than nickel manganese cobalt (NCM) batteries, but are also 20% cheaper. Meanwhile, LG Chem plans to adopt nickel, cobalt, manganese, and aluminum (NCMA) cathodes (more than 80% nickel content) from 2022-23 and apply long cell technology to increase battery energy density by at least 20%. Samsung SDI is working on improving energy density more than 20% by applying lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide (NCA) cathodes to its prismatic batteries. Thanks to these efforts, battery cell costs are anticipated to fall from US$130/kWh currently to around US$100/kWh in 2022-23.In addition to lower battery costs, overall EV production costs are also likely to fall sharply, aided by fixed cost savings from scale effects. Volkswagen is believed to have invested heavily in developing its EV platform, the modular electric drive matrix (MEB), but the development cost per unit is projected to decline significantly as production volume ramps up. Assuming platform development costs at W2tr, the cost per unit should fall sharply as Volkswagen's EV sales volume grows (from an estimated 400,000-500,000 units globally in 2020 to 1.5mn units in 2023 and 3mn units in 2025). Assembly line productivity is also likely to improve 30% through the EV platform, leading to significant fixed cost savings per unit. Thus, by 2023, we believe EVs could approach price parity with gas-powered vehicles, even without fuel cost savings effects.With more automakers aiming to market cheaper, longer-range plug-in cars, demand for lithium-ion automotive batteries is expected rise. This report analyzes the markets for electric vehicles and EV batteries by type and geographic region. Other sectors analyzed are anode and cathode materials, and separators. Supply/demand of raw materials including lithium, cobalt, and nickel are detailed and forecast. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1 Introduction Chapter 2 Global EV and EV Battery Market Outlook2.1 EV Market2.2 EV Batteries2.2.1 EV Battery Market Forecast2.2.2 EV Battery Energy Density 2.2.3 EV Battery Cell Price 2.2.4 EV Battery Market Share 2.2.5 Rise of China 2.2.5.1 Aggressive EV Battery Expansion 2.2.5.2 Chinese Battery Technology 2.2.6 Future Batteries 2.2.6.1 Lithium-air (Li-air) 2.2.6.2 Lithium-metal (Li-metal) 2.2.6.3 Solid-State Lithium 2.2.6.4 Lithium-sulfur (Li-S) 2.2.6.5 Sodium-ion (Na-ion) Chapter 3 Chinese EV and EV Battery Market Outlook3.1 China EV Market3.2 China EV Batteries3.2.1 China EV Battery Market Forecast3.2.2 Rise of China3.2.2.1 Aggressive EV Battery Expansion3.2.2.2 Chinese Battery Technology 3.2.2.3 EV Battery Overcapacity Chapter 4 Cathode Material Analysis4.1 Introduction4.1.1 Cathode Material Costs4.1.2 Cathode Materials And Battery Types4.1.2.1 LCO (Lithium Cobalt Oxide) Cathodes4.1.2.2 NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese) Cathodes 4.1.2.3 LMO (Lithium Manganese Oxide) Cathodes 4.1.2.4 LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) Cathodes 4.1.2.5 NCA (Nickel Cobalt Aluminum) Cathodes 4.2 Lithium 4.2.1 Lithium Prices 4.2.2 Lithium Supply/Demand 4.2.3 Top Lithium-Producing Countries 4.2.4 Top Lithium-Producing Producers 4.3 Cobalt 4.3.1 Cobalt Prices 4.3.2 Cobalt Supply/Demand 4.3.3 Top Cobalt-Producing Countries 4.3.4 Top Cobalt-Producing Producers 4.4 Nickel/Manganese Chapter 5 Global Anode, Electrolyte, And Separator Material Analysis5.1 Overview5.2 Global Anode Market5.3 Global Separator (Membrane) Market5.4 Global Electrolytes Market Chapter 6 China Anode, Electrolyte, And Separator Material Analysis6.1 Overview6.2 China Anode Market6.3 China Separator (Membrane) Market6.4 China Electrolytes Market Chapter 7 Supplier Profiles and Strategies

Aekyung Chemical

Aleees

Asahi Kasei

B&M

BASF

BTR New Energy Materials

BNE

Cangzhou Mingzhu

Central Glass

Do-Fluoride Chemical

Easpring

Ecopro

Foshan Jinhui Hi-tech Optoelectronic Material

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology

Guotai-Huarong

Hitachi Chemical

Huiqiang New Energy

Hunan Changyuan Lico

Idemitsu Kosan

JFE Chemical

Johnson Matthey

Kureha

L&F

Mingzhu

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nichia

Ningbo Jinhe New Materials

Posco

Pulead Technology Industry

Reshine

Shenzhen Senior Technology

ShanShan

Shenzhen Capchem Technology

SK Innovation

Shinzoom

Sinuo

Soulbrain

Stella Chemifa

Sumitomo Metal Mining

Tanaka Chemical

Tangray

Teijin

Toray Battery

Ube Industries

Umicore

W-Scope

Xiamen Tungsten

Xinxiang Zhongke Science and Technology

XTC New Energy Materials

Zeto

Zhuhai Smoothway Electronic Materials

Zichen

Chapter 8 Battery Company Profiles and Strategies

AESC

BYD

Beijing National Battery Technology

CALB

Camel Group Co

CATL

Cham Battery Technology Co

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited

CITIC Guo'An Mengguli (MGL)

CNSG Anhui Hong Sifang Co

Coslight

DLG Power Battery

Do-Fluoride (Jiaozuo) New Energy Technology

EVE Energy Co., Ltd.

Farasis Energy (Ganzhou) Co., Ltd.

First New Energy Co. Ltd

Great Power Energy Technology Co., Ltd

Guoxuan Hi-Tech

Harbin Coslight Power Co., Ltd.

Henan Lithium Power Source Co

Henan Xintaihang

Highstar Battery

Huanyu New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Hunan Copower EV Battery Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Tenpower

Jiangsu Zhihang New Energy Co., Ltd.

Kokam Co., Ltd

LG Chem

Lithium Energy Japan

Mcnair New Energy Co., Ltd

Melsen Power

Microvast Power Systems Co., Ltd.

Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

Ningbo CRRC New Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

NorthVolt

OptimumNano

Panasonic

Plylion Battery Co., Ltd.

Primearth EV Energy Co., Ltd.

Samsung SDI

Shandong Forever New Energy

Shandong Hengyu New Energy

Shanghai CENAT New Energy Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen BAK

Sinopoly Battery

Sinowatt

SK Innovation

Skyrich Power Co., Ltd.

Supreme Power Systems Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Youlion Battery Inc.

Tianjin EV Energies Co., Ltd. (JEVE)

Tianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd.

Tianneng Power

TerraE

Tesla

Wanxiang-A123

Wina Power

Wuhu ETC Battery Limited

Zhongdao Energy Co., Ltd.

Zhuhai Yinlong New Energy Co., Ltd.

Zhuoneng New Energy

Zibo Guoli

ZTT Energy Storage Technology Co., Ltd.

