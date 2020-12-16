World E-Health Market Sizing Report 2020 - Main Use Cases Observed In Digital Health And How Do National Regulations Impact The Industry
DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "e-Health - Trends, Regulatory Issues, Players Profiles and Market Sizing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks at the dynamics affecting the global digital health market and what strategies are players adopting to compete in this market. It will provide main use cases observed in digital health and answer how do national regulations impact the market of digital health and what what size is the digital health market in terms of volume?
For each segment analysed in the report, it provides:
- A review of the economic issues at play
- Core market dynamics
- Player positioning along the value chain
- Regulatory issues
- Estimated market sizing for each segment
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary 2. Methodology and Scope2.1. Definition & Scope2.2. Use cases studied 3. Digital health market overview3.1. Landscape overview3.2. National regulatory environments 4. Healthcare system platforms4.1. Use Case Overview4.2. Illustrative Use Case: Doctolib Teleconsultation Platform4.3. Player Dynamics4.4. Drivers & Barriers4.5. Player analysis
- Amazon Care
- Capsule Tech
- Cerner
- CORE Group
- Doctolib
- Kameda
- Infologics
- Medisante Group
- Visiomed
- Vsee
5. Telehealth5.1. Use Case Overview5.2. Illustrative Use Case: Medtronic remote patient monitoring solution for diabetes5.3. Player Dynamics5.4. Drivers and Barriers5.5. Player analysis
- Abbott Laboratories
- General Electrics - Healthcare
- iSens
- Medtronics
- Philips Healthcare
- ResMed
- Roche
- Sense4Care
- Tandem Diabetes Care
- Voluntis
6. Remote support & Actimetry6.1. Use Case Overview6.2. Illustrative Use Case: Vi Intelligent wearable6.3. Player Dynamics6.4. Drivers and Barriers6.5. Player analysis
- Alert1
- Bluelinea
- Engie
- Howz
- Libify
- Maricare
- Suez
- Tunstall
7. Wellness7.1. Use Case Overview7.2. Illustrative Use Case: Apple's steps into the healthcare7.3. Player Dynamics7.4. Drivers and Barriers7.5. Player analysis
- Apple
- Fitbit
- Johnson & Johnson
- Withings
- Garmin
- care.coach
- Rollibot
8. Digital health: Market sizing8.1. Drivers and Barriers synthesis8.2. Healthcare system platforms Market Sizing8.3. Telehealth market sizing8.4. Remote support and actimetry market sizing8.5. Wellness market sizing
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alert1
- Amazon Care
- Apple
- Bluelinea
- care.coach
- CORE Group
- Capsule Tech
- Cerner
- Doctolib
- Engie
- Fitbit
- Garmin
- General Electrics
- Howz
- Infologics
- iSens
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kameda
- Libify
- Maricare
- Medisante Group
- Medtronics
- Philips Healthcare
- ResMed
- Roche
- Rollibot
- Sense4Care
- Suez
- Tandem Diabetes Care
- Tunstall
- Visiomed
- Voluntis
- Vsee
- Withings
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1t0zr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-e-health-market-sizing-report-2020---main-use-cases-observed-in-digital-health-and-how-do-national-regulations-impact-the-industry-301194040.html
SOURCE Research and Markets