World E-Health Market Sizing Report 2020 - Main Use Cases Observed In Digital Health And How Do National Regulations Impact The Industry

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "e-Health - Trends, Regulatory Issues, Players Profiles and Market Sizing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the dynamics affecting the global digital health market and what strategies are players adopting to compete in this market. It will provide main use cases observed in digital health and answer how do national regulations impact the market of digital health and what what size is the digital health market in terms of volume?

For each segment analysed in the report, it provides:

A review of the economic issues at play

Core market dynamics

Player positioning along the value chain

Regulatory issues

Estimated market sizing for each segment

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary 2. Methodology and Scope2.1. Definition & Scope2.2. Use cases studied 3. Digital health market overview3.1. Landscape overview3.2. National regulatory environments 4. Healthcare system platforms4.1. Use Case Overview4.2. Illustrative Use Case: Doctolib Teleconsultation Platform4.3. Player Dynamics4.4. Drivers & Barriers4.5. Player analysis

Amazon Care

Capsule Tech

Cerner

CORE Group

Doctolib

Kameda

Infologics

Medisante Group

Visiomed

Vsee

5. Telehealth5.1. Use Case Overview5.2. Illustrative Use Case: Medtronic remote patient monitoring solution for diabetes5.3. Player Dynamics5.4. Drivers and Barriers5.5. Player analysis

Abbott Laboratories

General Electrics - Healthcare

iSens

Medtronics

Philips Healthcare

ResMed

Roche

Sense4Care

Tandem Diabetes Care

Voluntis

6. Remote support & Actimetry6.1. Use Case Overview6.2. Illustrative Use Case: Vi Intelligent wearable6.3. Player Dynamics6.4. Drivers and Barriers6.5. Player analysis

Alert1

Bluelinea

Engie

Howz

Libify

Maricare

Suez

Tunstall

7. Wellness7.1. Use Case Overview7.2. Illustrative Use Case: Apple's steps into the healthcare7.3. Player Dynamics7.4. Drivers and Barriers7.5. Player analysis

Apple

Fitbit

Johnson & Johnson

Withings

Google

Garmin

care.coach

Rollibot

8. Digital health: Market sizing8.1. Drivers and Barriers synthesis8.2. Healthcare system platforms Market Sizing8.3. Telehealth market sizing8.4. Remote support and actimetry market sizing8.5. Wellness market sizing

