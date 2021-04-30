World E-Commerce Market Report 2021, Featuring Amazon.com, Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Limited, EBay Inc. And JD.com, Inc.

DUBLIN, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global e-Commerce Market Size, Trends and Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global e-Commerce market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025.The e-Commerce market is expected to increase, due to increasing internet connectivity, surging gen z and millennial population, rising penetration of smartphones, increasing adoption of m-commerce, rapid urbanization, growing acceptance of digital transactions, expansion in regional localization of internet content, elevating shopping experience, etc. yet the market faces some challenges such as rising malware applications, ambiguity with cross border trade, asymmetry in information (virtual vs reality), etc.The report provides an in depth analysis of the global e-Commerce market by value, by product Categories, by transaction type, by region, etc. The report provides a detailed regional analysis of the e-Commerce market, including the following regions: North America (the U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Spain & Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, South Korea & Rest of Asia Pacific), and Rest of the World. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the e-Commerce market.The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global e-Commerce market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.The global e-Commerce market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The key players of the e-Commerce market are Amazon.com, Inc., Alibaba Group Holdings Limited, eBay Inc., JD.com, Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction2.1 e-Commerce: An Overview2.2 e-Commerce Segmentation: An Overview 3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global e-Commerce Market: An Analysis3.2 Global e-Commerce Market: Product Categories Analysis3.3 Global e-Commerce Market: Transaction Type Analysis 4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 Asia Pacific e-Commerce Market: An Analysis4.2 North America e-Commerce Market: An Analysis4.3 Europe e-Commerce Market: An Analysis4.4.1 Rest of the World e-Commerce Market by Value 5. Impact of COVID-195.1 Impact of COVID-195.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on e-Commerce Market5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on e-Commerce Product Categories5.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Digital Transactions5.1.4 Retail Megatrends Post COVID-19 6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Driver6.1.1 Increasing Internet Connectivity6.1.2 Surging Gen Z and Millennial Population6.1.3 Rising Penetration of Smartphones6.1.4 Increasing Adoption of M-Commerce6.1.5 Rapid Urbanization6.1.6 Growing Acceptance of Digital Transactions6.1.7 Expansion in Regional Localization of Internet Content6.1.8 Elevating Shopping experience6.2 Challenges6.2.1 Rising Malware Applications6.2.2 Ambiguity with Cross Border Trade6.2.3 Asymmetry in Information (Virtual vs Reality)6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Increase in Mobile 5G Subscriptions6.3.2 Growing Influence of Social Media6.3.3 Expansion of e-Commerce Share in Total Retail Sales6.3.4 Escalating Use of Search Engine Optimization6.3.5 Rising Popularity of Self Service Platforms6.3.6 Rising Adoption of Omnichannel Platforms6.3.7 Growing Trend of Green Consumerism6.3.8 Technological Innovations6.3.9 Integrating Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in e-Commerce Industry 7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Global e-Commerce Market Players: A Financial Comparison7.2 Global e-Commerce Players by Market Share7.3 Global e-Commerce Market Players by Estimated Monthly Visits7.4 Global Fashion e-Commerce Market Players by Estimated Monthly Visits 8. Company Profiles8.1 Amazon.com, Inc.8.2 Alibaba Group Holding Limited8.3 eBay Inc.8.4 JD.com, Inc.

