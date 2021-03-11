World Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Report, Featuring Cisco Systems Inc., IBM, Palo Alto Networks Inc., CA Technologies And More

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Deep Packet Inspection Market Size by Product, by Application, by Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

Rising mobile device penetration and adoption of high speed broadband along with constant pressure on Internet Service Provides to offer enhanced services is projected to drive the Deep Packet inspection (DPI) market growth. This technology offers precaution against terrorism, ensures data security along with traffic prioritization. Further, it can be used for eavesdropping and data mining purposes amongst others.The Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market is segmented based on Product, Application And GeographyThe Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market.

The major players in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM, HPE, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Extreme Networks, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Sandvine Incorporated, CA Technologies, Allot Communications.

The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share, and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally. Key Topics Covered: 1 Introduction of Global Deep Packet Inspection ( Dpi) Market 2 Executive Summary 3 Research Methodology 4 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Outlook

5 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market, by Product

6 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market, by Application 7 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market, by Geography 8 Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market Competitive Landscape 9 Company Profiles

