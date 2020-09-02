World Data Monetization Market Outlook 2020-2025 - Increasing Need To Create Insights From A Pool Of Data, Rising Adoption Of AI For Data Processing

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Monetization Market by Component (Tools and Services), Data Type (Customer Data, Financial Data), Business Function, Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Industry Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market is expected to grow from USD 2,297 million in 2020 to USD 6,134 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period. The increase in the volume of data generation and lower cost of data storage is expected to be one of the strongest factors for data monetization tools and services adoption across regions.

Cloud deployment model is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period In recent times, due to the increased adoption of data-driven decision-making and advanced analytics, organizations have started to adopt data monetization solutions. SMEs are majorly moving toward the adoption of the cloud deployment type, due to its major benefits such as lower costs, no requirement of manpower for hardware maintenance, faster and efficient results, and complete flexibility and scalability, which result in reduced Operational Expenditure (OPEX) and CAPEX. Telecommunication industry vertical to hold the highest market share in 2020 The telecommunication industry vertical is experiencing increased data generation due to the advancements in technologies such as 3G and 4G. The introduction of 5G technology in the near future is expected to generate a large volume of data. It is a challenge for telecommunication providers to manage this data and retain the existing customers as well as enhance the customer experience. North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The global data monetization market by region covers 5 major geographic regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of data monetization vendors and the increasing adoption of cloud-native technologies.The focus of governments on adopting big data strategies to predict or identify business potential would drive the adoption of data monetization tools in North America. The US is one of the topmost countries in terms of the adoption of data monetization due to well-developed communication infrastructure, including 5G services. For instance, The US federal government has announced a USD 1.9 million grant to Digital Coaching International that will guide small businesses on technology adoption in businesses. Research Coverage

The data monetization market revenue is primarily classified into revenues from tools and services. Tools revenue is associated with data monetization software and solutions. Further, services revenue is associated with integration and implementation, consulting, and support and maintenance. The market is also segmented on the basis of data type, business function, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical, and region.The data monetization market comprises major solution providers. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the data monetization market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction1.1 Introduction to COVID-191.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment1.4 Objectives of the Study1.5 Market Definition1.6 Market Scope1.7 Currency Considered1.8 Stakeholders1.9 Summary of Changes2 Research Methodology3 Executive Summary4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Data Monetization Market4.2 Market, by Organization Size, 2020 Vs 20254.3 Market, by Business Function, 2020 Vs 20254.4 Market Investment Scenario, 2020-20255 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increase in Volume of Data Generation and Lower Cost of Data Storage5.2.1.2 Rapid Adoption of Advanced Analytics and Visualization5.2.1.3 Increase in Use of External Data Sources5.2.1.4 Growth in the Adoption of Data-Driven Decision-Making5.2.1.5 Rise in Business Data Volume and Variety5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Varying Structure of Regulatory Policies5.2.2.2 Lack of Organizational Capabilities and Cultural Barriers5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Increasing Need to Create Insights from a Pool of Data5.2.3.2 Rising Adoption of AI for Data Processing5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Quality of Data Collected by Organizations for Monetization5.2.4.2 Privacy and Security Concerns5.2.4.3 Increase in Complexities in Data Structures5.3 Industry Trends5.3.1 Case Study Analysis5.3.1.1 Case Study 1: Telecommunication5.3.1.2 Case Study 2: Media and Entertainment5.3.1.3 Case Study 3: Telecommunication5.3.1.4 Case Study 4: Logistics/Transport5.3.1.5 Case Study 5: Retail5.3.1.6 Case Study 6: Energy5.3.1.7 Case Study 7: Healthcare5.3.1.8 Case Study 8: Manufacturing5.3.1.9 Case Study 9: IT5.4 Average Selling Price: Data Monetization Market5.5 Value Chain Analysis5.6 Ecosystem5.7 Types of Data Monetization5.7.1 Direct Data Monetization5.7.2 Indirect Data Monetization5.8 Data Monetization Technologies5.8.1 Data as a Service5.8.2 Insight as a Service5.8.3 Analytics-Enabled Platform as a Service5.8.4 Embedded Analytics5.9 Impact of COVID-19 on Data Monetization Market5.9.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis5.10 Patent Analysis6 Data Monetization Market, by Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Tools6.3 Services7 Data Monetization Market, by Data Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Customer Data7.3 Product Data7.4 Financial Data7.5 Supplier Data8 Data Monetization Market, by Business Function8.1 Introduction8.2 Sales and Marketing8.3 Supply Chain Management8.4 Operations8.5 Finance8.6 Others9 Data Monetization Market, by Deployment Type9.1 Introduction9.2 Cloud9.3 On-Premises10 Data Monetization Market, by Organization Size10.1 Introduction10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises10.3 Large Enterprises11 Data Monetization Market, by Industry Vertical11.1 Introduction11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance11.3 Telecommunication11.4 Consumer Goods and Retail11.5 Information Technology11.6 Healthcare11.7 Manufacturing11.8 Media and Entertainment11.9 Transportation and Logistics11.10 Energy and Utilities11.11 Others12 Data Monetization Market, by Region12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.3 Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.5 Middle East and Africa12.6 Latin America13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Evaluation Framework13.2 Market Share Analysis13.3 Market Ranking13.4 Historical Revenue Analysis of Leading Players13.5 Key Market Developments13.5.1 New Product Launches, Product Enhancements, and Business Expansions13.5.2 Merger and Acquisitions13.5.3 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations14 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles14.1 Company Evaluation Matrix14.1.1 Star14.1.2 Emerging Leaders14.1.3 Pervasive14.2 Company Profiles14.2.1 Microsoft14.2.2 Salesforce14.2.3 Oracle14.2.4 SAP14.2.5 SAS14.2.6 Sisense14.2.7 Tibco Software14.2.8 IBM14.2.9 Qlik 14.2.10 Domo 14.2.11 Accenture 14.2.12 Virtusa 14.2.13 Infosys 14.2.14 1010Data 14.2.15 Infor 14.2.16 Reltio 14.2.17 Paxata 14.2.18 Openwave Mobility 14.2.19 Netscout 14.2.20 Adastra 14.2.21 Optiva 14.2.22 Ness 14.2.23 Comviva 14.2.24 Thoughtspot 14.2.25 Looker 14.2.26 Information Builders14.3 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix,202014.3.1 Progressive Companies14.3.2 Responsive Companies14.3.3 Dynamic Companies14.3.4 Starting Blocks14.4 Start-up/SME Profiles14.4.1 Monetize14.4.2 Elevondata14.4.3 EMU Analytics14.4.4 Narrative

