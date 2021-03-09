World Crude Tanker Market Insights & Forecast Report, Featuring DHT Holdings, Euronav, Frontline Ltd, Nordic American Tankers Ltd, Teekay Tankers And Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crude Tanker Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19: 2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crude Tanker Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19: 2020 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crude tanker fleet size is anticipated to reach 423 million deadweight tonnes (DWT) in 2020, as compared to 389 million deadweight tonnes (DWT) in 2018.

The growth in the crude tanker market has been driven by fluctuating crude oil prices, rising oil demand and increasing urban population. The market faced challenges like fluctuating crude oil production and the US shale revolution. The global crude tanker market would also experience certain trends like a rise in the traded volume of seaborne crude oil and geopolitical developments.

The global crude tanker fleet by tanker type can be segmented as follows: VLCC, Suezmax and Aframax. In 2019, the highest share was generated by VLCC, followed by Suezmax and Aframax. The global crude tanker fleet by country of build can be segmented as follows: South Korea, Japan and China PR. The dominant share of the market was held by South Korea in 2019.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global crude tanker market with the potential impact of COVID-19.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Teekay Tankers, Frontline Ltd, DHT Holdings, Nordic American Tankers Ltd, Euronav and Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview1.1 Oil Tanker1.2 Types of Oil Tankers1.3 Size Categories of Oil Tankers1.4 Working of Crude Tanker Business1.5 Crude Tanker Model1.6 Factors Impacting Crude Tanker Business

2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Impact on Global Economy2.2 Impact on Gross Domestic Product2.3 Impact on Traded Crude Tanker Volumes2.4 Global Prevalence of COVID-192.5 Change in Organic Traffic

3. Market Analysis3.1 Global Crude Tanker Fleet by Year of Delivery3.2 Global Crude Tanker Fleet by Country of Build3.3 Global Order Book by Year of Delivery3.4 Global Order Book by Year of Order3.5 Global Order Book by Country of Build3.6 Global Crude Tanker Fleet by Vessel Size3.7 Global Crude Tanker Fleet Average Age3.8 Global Crude Tanker New Orders3.9 Global Crude Tanker New Orders Forecast3.10 Global Scrapping of Crude Tanker Vessels 3.11 Global Scrapping Forecast of Crude Tanker Vessels 3.12 Global Crude Tanker Fleet Size 3.13 Global Crude Tanker Spot Rates

4. Market Dynamics4.1 Growth Drivers4.1.1 Fluctuating Crude Oil Prices4.1.2 Surging Oil Demand by Sector 4.1.3 Upsurge in Crude Oil Exports4.1.4 Rise in Global Population4.2 Key Trends & Developments4.2.1 Fluctuating Seaborne Crude Oil Traded Volume4.2.2 Geopolitical Development4.3 Challenges4.3.1 Fluctuating Crude Oil Production4.3.2 Shale Revolution

5. Competitive Landscape5.1 Global Market5.1.1 Revenue Comparison - Key Players 5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison - Key Players 5.1.3 Number of Vessels - Key Players

6. Company Profiles

DHT Holdings

Euronav

Frontline Ltd

Nordic American Tankers Ltd

Teekay Tankers

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wvlgl3

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-crude-tanker-market-insights--forecast-report-featuring-dht-holdings-euronav-frontline-ltd-nordic-american-tankers-ltd-teekay-tankers-and-tsakos-energy-navigation-ltd-301243340.html

SOURCE Research and Markets