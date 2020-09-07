World Consumer TV Market Report 2020 With Profiles Of Key Players Samsung, LG, TCL, Hisense, Skyworth, Sony And Panasonic

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TV Displays Market Report - Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "TV Displays Market Report - Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an updated outlook for the worldwide consumer TV market. It reviews key developments in the market during 2019 and supplies forecasts to 2024. It profiles key regions & countries and reviews the major developments in terms of product features and competitive landscape.

Key Points:

Worldwide shipments for TV sets in 2019 reached 230m units, an increase of 1.4% year on year.

units, an increase of 1.4% year on year. Trade value decreased by 1% to $84.6bn in 2019, as steep discounting on large screen TVs negates potential growth.

in 2019, as steep discounting on large screen TVs negates potential growth. Smart TV and 4KUHD shipments reached 162m (+6%) and 125m (+19%) respectively.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Worldwide TV Outlook

Shipments By Region

Shipments By Value

Growth By Country

Screen Size Development

3. Coronavirus Impact on Forecast

Coronavirus Impact

Premium VS non-Premium Channel Distribution

4. 4K UHD TV Outlook

4K UHD TV Outlook

UHD TV Outlook Profiles: 4K UHD TV Owners

UHD TV Owners Shipments By Screen Size

High Dynamic Range

Household Uptake

5. Premium TV

Worldwide TV Outlook 8K

8K TV Availability

TV Availability 8K Ecosystem

Ecosystem Worldwide TV Outlook - OLED

Features Wanted for Next TV

6. Smart TV Outlook

Worldwide TV Outlook - Smart TV

Voice Assistance

Operating Systems

7. Brand Competition

Worldwide

Europe , USA & China

8. Appendices Companies Mentioned

Samsung

LG

TCL

Hisense

Skyworth

Sony

Vizio

Panasonic

TP

Vision

Funai

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rpgfgi

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-consumer-tv-market-report-2020-with-profiles-of-key-players-samsung-lg-tcl-hisense-skyworth-sony-and-panasonic-301125035.html

SOURCE Research and Markets