World Connection Awarded Multiple Gold At CCW Top Performers

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Connection, a mid-sized, bilingual BPO with contact centers in Boise, ID and Guatemala City, Guatemala was awarded two gold medals in the 15th annual Global Top-Ranking Performers Awards from...

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Connection, a mid-sized, bilingual BPO with contact centers in Boise, ID and Guatemala City, Guatemala was awarded two gold medals in the 15th annual Global Top-Ranking Performers Awards from ContactCenterWorld.com, the Global Association for Contact Center and Customer Engagement Best Practices with over 200,000 members worldwide. Ranked #1 in the Americas Region for both Best Call Center Design and Best Outsourcing Partnership, World Connection now advances to the 2020 Global Finals.

"It is an honor to be recognized within our industry for these accolades," said World Connection President / COO Hui Wu-Curtis. "To be judged by other colleagues means more to me than anything else."

World Connection finished first in the Americas region in Best Call Center Design for its Guatemala City location; a 1,200-seat facility built around people-focused themes to enhance the employee experience. The company ranked first in the Americas region in Best Outsourcing Partnership for its long-term partnership with Quicken, the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S., with whom World Connection has enjoyed a collaborative and cohesive partnership spanning two locations in two countries.

"We're thrilled to receive this validation of our ongoing work to change the customer experience for good," said Wu-Curtis.

The awards were announced online, November 12, during ContactCenterWorld.com's virtual awards show, held online this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

About World ConnectionWorld Connection S.A. and World Connection LLC is a privately-owned global provider of call center, back office, and business process outsourcing services. Founded in 2011, World Connection provides outsourcing services including call centers, customer service, customer acquisition and retention, sales, collections, as well as back-office processing headquartered in Guatemala City. For more information, visit https://worldconnection.com/

About ContactCenterWorld.com - ContactCenterWorld.com, established in 1999, is the Global Association for Contact Center and Customer Engagement Best Practices. The association has a truly global footprint (members in over 200 countries) and supports 205,000 personal members from enterprises of all sizes with ideas, information and opportunities including best practice awards, conferences, and certification programs. Learn more at http://www.contactcenterworld.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-connection-awarded-multiple-gold-at-ccw-top-performers-301176415.html

SOURCE World Connection