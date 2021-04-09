World Connected Gym Equipment Market Trajectory Report 2021, Featuring EGym GmbH, Life Fitness, Technogym SpA, Nautilus, Inc. And More

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Gym Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Connected Gym Equipment estimated at US$255.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 28.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cardiovascular Training Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 29.7% CAGR and reach US$913.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Strength Training Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 26.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.The Connected Gym Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$76.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$250.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 27.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.4% and 24.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.8% CAGR.In the global Other Equipment segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$26.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$124.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$173.1 Million by the year 2027. Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):

Draper, Inc.

eGym GmbH

Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd.

Les Mills International Ltd.

Life Fitness

Nautilus, Inc.

Paradigm Health & Wellness

Precor, Inc.

Technogym SpA

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

