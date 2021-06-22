World-class, Rust-proof Coating Agent Maker, Zincotec Co., Ltd.'s New Entry Into The North American Market Confirmed

SEOUL, South Korea, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zincotec Co., Ltd., a company specializing in water-soluble, high corrosion-resistance, anti-rust coatings, has newly entered the German market in 2021 and also shown potential for expanding into that of North America.

Zincotec is making a leap forward as a top coating company. While keeping the environment a first priority, Zincotec Co., Ltd. continues to make inroads into Asian countries such as China and Japan, as well as European countries such as Italy.

Its main product, Zinc Flake Coating Chemical Coating agents, under the GEOPERT® brand, is sold to 31 companies based in countries such as China, India, and Thailand. Zinc Flake Coating Chemicals are used in the automotive and electronics industries.

GEOPERT®, are water-soluble, non-hazardous products with low VOC, which can keep the working environment pleasant. In addition, all manufacturing processes occur within a closed system, so there is no atmospheric pollution.

GEOPERT® passed 1,500 hours without corrosion (red rust) in the Salt Spray Test, demonstrating that its anti-corrosion effect will endure for more than 15-20 years. In addition, it was designated a world-class product (KOREAN WORLD-CLASS PRODUCT AWARD 2019) in recognition of its functionality as a low-temperature curing product.

With recognition of its eco-friendly technology, Zincotec is strengthening its global position with sales to major corporations including Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, Tata, Samsung, and LG Electronics.

Company products and information can be viewed at the following link: ( http://www.zincotec.com/?l=en).

