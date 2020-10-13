World Cinema Provides Turn-Key In-Room Guest Entertainment Solutions For 196 Intown And Uptown Suites Locations Across 22 States

HOUSTON and ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Cinema, the leader in providing innovative technology, services and connectivity to guest-centric properties, and InTown Suites, a leader in extended stay hotels, today announced that World Cinema is providing its best-in-class in-room guest entertainment solutions to InTown Suites' 196 properties across 22 states.

World Cinema's turn-key in-room digital entertainment solutions for InTown Suites properties include a 60 channel HD television line-up, offering guests the ability to view the content they most want. And because the majority of the guest stays at InTown Suites properties are more than a few weeks, the goal was to provide a comprehensive variety of in-room entertainment options for all guests to enjoy and feel at home.

"InTown Suites and World Cinema first began working together 10 years ago beginning with 81 InTown Suites locations, and now has expanded the partnership to include 196 properties across 22 states," said Ash Kapur, President and CEO, InTown Suites. "World Cinema's in-room entertainment technology and services meets and exceeds our guests and staff expectations. Working with World Cinema has been effortless over our ten-year relationship - both on the pricing and contract side, as well as with their knowledgeable and competent technicians. In addition, we no longer face logistical challenges working with multiple vendors; which further helps improve overall guest experience."

"InTown Suites is America's trusted extended stay brand and we are honored to have worked with the company over the past decade," said Tommy Fatjo, President, World Cinema. "This is a true long-term business partnership that has created a positive experience across both brands with entertainment technology, improved processes for both companies, and has ultimately provided the InTown Suites' guest with a best-in-class experience. We look forward to a continued, mutually successful relationship."

"With guests spending more time in their hotel suites this year, in-room entertainment is more important now than it's ever been," said Amir Ahmed, DISH SVP of sales. "World Cinema continues to be a leader in the industry, which is why DISH is proud to work with them to deliver a next-level experience to InTown Suites' guests across the country."

About InTown Suites & Uptown Suites With 196 locations in 22 states, InTown Suites and Uptown Suites are America's largest wholly owned economy extended stay brands. InTown Suites has been providing outstanding value to guests for decades, always delivering an exceptional experience. Uptown Suites is the newest way to extended stay with eight properties across the country. Our suites are designed for extended comfort and include in-room kitchens with a full-size refrigerator, two burner stove top, and microwave. In response to COVID-19, both brands have taken additional steps to keep guests and employees safe. These steps include requiring face masks and practicing social distancing in common areas, adding protective dividers at the front desk and expanding our cleaning processes. Guests can rest easy knowing all suites and common areas are thoroughly cleaned and sanitized with hospital-grade cleaning products and then inspected in our Triple Checked Clean process to ensure the highest level of cleanliness. The brands are trademarks of Sleep Specialty Management and InTown Suites Management. Additional information can be found at www.intownsuites.com and www.uptownsuites.com.

About World CinemaHeadquartered in Houston, World Cinema is a market leader innovating and delivering technology and services to guest-centric properties. The company was the first technology service provider to hotels nationwide, beginning in 1974. Today, World Cinema is building on that legacy as a stable and trusted provider of video, data and connectivity services to some of the largest owners and managers of hotel and multifamily brands in the world. The company serves 4,200 properties nationwide with nearly 600,000 rooms under management and over 300 million guest encounters per year.

