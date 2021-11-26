World Chess Championship 2021 Starts In Dubai

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand opening of the 2021 World Chess Championship took place in Dubai. The match for the world chess leadership is being held with the support of The International Chess Federation (FIDE) between the current world champion Magnus Carlsen and the winner of the Candidates Tournament in 2020/21 Ian Nepomniashchii.

The general partner of the World Championship is PhosAgro, one of the world leaders in the production of phosphorus-containing mineral fertilizers. The event is held within the framework of the EXPO exhibition.

"This year's World Championship match will be unique in many ways. Thanks to the cooperation between the Expo and FIDE, and business-partners like PhosAgro, we can reach a wider audience. We believe this event will be truly memorable,"- told Arkady Dvorkovich, president of FIDE.

The prize fund of the championship is 2 million euros. According to the regulations, the participants will play a total of 14 games. The first game will be played today, on November 26th, and the final game on December 14th. If the score in the classics is equal, the final match will be held on December 15th in a tie-break.

PhosAgro is also a strategic partner of Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi. The company has been a permanent strategic partner of the Russian Chess Federation since 2010. Over the years, young chess players of our country have won more than 100 medals in international children's competitions. Russian grandmasters became world champions in blitz, rapid chess (twice), vice-champions of the world (twice) and three times - winners of the World Cup, and won two online Olympiads. The company is a strategic partner of FIDE and has already sponsored matches for the world chess crown in 2014 in Sochi, in 2016 in New York and in 2018 in London.

In the cities where PhosAgro operates - Cherepovets, Kirovsk, Apatity, Volkhov, Balakovo - the Company supports Children of Russia - Education, Health and Spirituality (DROZD) education centres, where various sports are cultivated, including chess, which gets special attention through chess classes at sponsored schools and preschools.

"PhosAgro has been helping the development of chess in Russia for many years and has set itself the goal of returning the chess crown to its homeland. Consequently, it is important for us to create the most comfortable conditions for Ian in order to prepare for the final match. Either way we will see a great competition between the brightest minds on the planet," - said Andrey Guryev, vice-president of Chess Federation of Russia and PhosAgro CEO.

Magnus Carlsen has held the championship title for the past 8 years and has been the world's highest ranked chess player continuously since 2011. With the victory of Ian Nepomniashchii the chess crown would return to Russia for the first time since 2007.

About the company

PhosAgro ( www.phosagro.ru ) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P 2 O 5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals.

The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P 2 O 5 content of 39%, a top-three producer of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP).

PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, more than 50 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 102 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia.

PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). Since 1 June 2016, the Company's GDRs have been included in the MSCI Russia and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes.

More information about PhosAgro can be found on the website: www.phosagro.ru

